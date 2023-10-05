Since the elderly belong to one of the most unprotected groups in Mexican society, the State has had to implement different aid and social programs for their benefit.

In this sense, one of the social programs that has benefited the elderly in Mexico the most is the discount card issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

In this way, if you, your parents or your grandparents have the credential from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), you will be interested in knowing the new discount added to this social program this month of October 2023.

As we previously mentioned, taking into account that people aged 60 and over are part of the most vulnerable age groups within Mexican society, the federal government has implemented different supports and social programs that give them greater well-being.

Thus, together with the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, another of the great social programs that has contributed to the well-being of the elderly has been the discount card of the National Institute for the Elderly ( INAPAM).

Thus, according to the 2023 Benefits Directory with INAPAM Credential, the following are the items where discounts are made when presenting the INAPAM discount card:

*Feeding

*Advice and legal services

*Education, recreation and culture

* Property and water

*Health

*Transport

*Dress and home

In the case of transportation, recently The Mexican airline has been added to the 2023 Benefits Directory with INAPAM Credentialwhich will begin operating again starting next month December of this 2023and will give a 20% discount on flights to people with a card.

This is how, according to the website Mexican Aviationthe government airline will have 20 routes, all of which will depart from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), and they will be the following:

*Acapulco

*Campeche

*Cancun

*Chetumal

*Juarez City

*Cozumel

*Guadalajara

*Hermosillo

*Huatulco

*Ixtapa Zihuatanejo

*Peace

*Lion

*Los Cabos

*Mazatlan

*Merida

*Monterrey

*Oaxaca

*Vallarta Port

*Tijuana

*Beautiful villa

Finally, to apply for the discount with INAPAM credential on Mexicana de Aviación flights, when paying on the web portal, the option will be displayed with the legend “I am a senior”, which will have to be activated to be able to access 20% discount on the base fare of the trip.

