Because elderly people often do not have a work pension and are not cared for by their families, it becomes necessary for the federal Mexican government to have aid and social programs focused on supporting them.

In this sense, one of the social programs The one that has had the greatest reach in recent years is the discount card issued by the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM).

And, through the credential of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), people aged 60 and over can have different discounts, sales and promotions in multiple establishments, businesses and companies.

In this sense, according to the Directory of Benefits 2023 with INAPAM Credentialthe items where people aged 60 and over can obtain discounts with the INAPAM card are the following:

*Feeding

*Advice and legal services

*Education, recreation and culture

* Property and water

*Health

*Transport

*Dress and home

INAPAM card: this way you can access all the DISCOUNTS for seniors/Photo: INAPAM

Now, in order to obtain all the benefits provided by the discount credential from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), the following requirements must be met:

*Proof of identity, for which the following documents can be presented:

• Voting lisense

• Driver’s license

• Passport

• IMSS credential

• ISSSTE credential

• Card (IMSS, ISSSTE, Pemex) as long as it has date of birth, photograph and stamp on it.

*Proof of age (60 years and older), for which the following documents are used:

• Voting lisense

• Driver’s license

• Passport

• IMSS credential

• ISSSTE credential

*Proof of address, for which the following documents can be presented:

• Voting lisense

• Any account statement or receipt (electricity, water, telephone, etc.) that has your current and complete address, no older than 3 months.

INAPAM card: this way you can access all the DISCOUNTS for seniors/Photo: INAPAM

*Two child-sized photos, they can be black and white or color, and must meet the following characteristics:

-No lenses

-With white background

-No cap

-Head on

-On photographic paper

-That they are equal

-Recent

The above documents must be presented at the INAPAM offices, which have opening hours. 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, Monday to Friday.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.