One of the social programs that the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) makes available to the elderly are the Cultural Centers where they can carry out different types of activities.

According to the official website of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), in the Cultural Centers the People aged 60 and over can carry out sociocultural, occupational, artistic, physical activation and recreational activities.

In this regard, according to the official website of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), There are 4 different periods for registering at the Cultural Centers:

*In December to start in January.

*In March to start in April.

*In June to start in July.

*In September to start October.

Therefore, senior citizens who wish to register at INAPAM Cultural Centers starting in October will have until the last day of this month to do so.

INAPAM Card: Senior citizens must complete this registration before the end of October/Photo: INAPAM

It should be noted that the purpose of the Cultural Centers of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) is the “strengthening of their functional capacity and the deployment of their potential within the family and community environments to age well and guarantee the enjoyment and exercise, in conditions of equality, of all their human rights and fundamental freedoms with inclusion, integration and participation in their daily lives.”

Requirements

Meanwhile, the Requirements to register at the Cultural Centers are the following::

*Be 60 years of age or older.

*Official identification.

*INAPAM Credential.

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Two child-sized photographs.

*Medical certificate.

*Registration form for INAPAM Cultural Centers.

*Recovery fee.

To date, there are 4 INAPAM Cultural Centers where activities can vary, and all of which are located in Mexico City, with a Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..

“The objective is to encourage, promote and foster the participation of older adults in a dignified and safe space that provides quality care through educational, physical, cultural, recreational and productive activities,” can be read on the aforementioned website.