did you know that you INAPAM card gives you service of free transportation in CDMX?. The INAPAM card (National Institute for Older Adults) is an official identification for Mexican people over 60 years of age.

The main purpose of the INAPAM card is provide seniors with benefits and discounts in a wide range of products and services offered by commercial, tourist and cultural establishments.

In the Mexico City, the INAPAM card also provides access to free public transportation for seniors. This includes the following modes of transportation:

– Metro: The city’s underground transportation system.

– Metrobús: The rapid transit bus service.

– Cablebús: The cable car that connects different parts of the city.

– RTP: The bus service of the Red de Transporte de Pasajeros.

– Trolleybus: Buses that run on electricity through airlines.

– Light Train: The light transport system that connects different areas of the city.

It is important to note that the INAPAM card is free and has no expiration date. However, in case of loss or theft, it is necessary to renew it.

This card seeks to recognize and support the elderly in Mexico, providing them with tools to improve their quality of life and promote their social inclusion.

To obtain the INAPAM card in 2023, it is required to present an official photo ID, proof of address and a recent photo.

The request can be made at the INAPAM offices in any state of the Mexican Republic.

Once the card is obtained, seniors can enjoy numerous discounts and benefits, such as discounts at clothing stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and access to cultural, sports, and recreational programs.

One of the most outstanding benefits is free transportation in Mexico City for those who have the INAPAM card.

When boarding a public transport unit, older adults can travel for free by presenting their INAPAM card.

