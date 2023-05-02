Mexico.- One of the most vulnerable population sectors in Mexico are the older adultsHence, the State has some social programs for the elderly.

Beyond pensions, one of the largest benefits that older adults can access in Mexico is the National Institute of Older Adults (Instituto Nacional de las Personas Adultas Mayores) card.INAPAM).

With the INAPAM card the people aged 60 and over They can enjoy multiple discounts and offers in different industries within the territory of the Aztec country, and recently new ones have just been released.

One of the most popular supports for older adults in Mexico is the card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM), which for years has offered discounts to these people in different establishments, shops and companies.

This is due to the fact that one of the objectives of this program is to improve the quality of life of the elderly who live in the Mexican Republic, since this way they can save a few pesos on their basic purchases.

However, over time, the card of the National Institute for Older Adults has been adding benefits and companies, all to increase the fields of benefits for the elderly.

The new discounts with the INAPAM card

It is so, as of April 18, 2023 The following businesses joined to offer discounts to seniors with INAPAM card:

Starloks Coffe Cafeteria, with a 10% discount in Milpa Alta, Mexico City

Pescadería K2, which offers a 7% discount at the Miguel Hidalgo City Hall in Mexico City

Groceries José Antonio Cardoso, which offers a 10% discount in Toluca, State of Mexico

Pollo Don Manuel outlet, which offers a 10% discount in Polotitlán, State of Mexico

Roasted Chicken and Marinated Los Toños, with a 10% discount in Rincón de Romos, in the state of Aguascalientes

It should be mentioned that all older adult with Mexican nationality who is 60 years old You can apply for the INAPAM card.