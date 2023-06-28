No one can deny that the elderly belong to one of the most vulnerable and unprotected groups in Mexico, which is why there are different programs and social assistance from the federal government focused on supporting them, such as the issued card by the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM).

Through the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults, senior citizens throughout the national territory can get different discounts, promotions and rebates in different companies and businesses.

But something that few people know is that, presenting the INAPAM credential, in addition to discounts on medicines, clothing and food, the elderly people Mexican companies can also have discounts on liquors.

As we mentioned before, because it is one of the most vulnerable groups in Mexican society, the federal government has been concerned with establishing a series of programs and social supports that benefit the elderly.

Thus, in addition to the Welfare pension, through which people aged 65 and over receive 4,800 pesos bimonthly, adults aged 60 and over, with the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults, can get discounts in the following areas:

Feeding

Education

Health

Recreation

Dress

Transport

However, surprisingly, seniors with an INAPAM card can also obtain discounts on liquor, by making the discounts in bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Among the establishments that sell alcoholic beverages that offer discounts to older adults who present their INAPAM credential are:

Fruit Liqueurs “La Fama”, with a 20% discount. This business is located at Alfaro 163, Colonia Centro in Xalapa, Veracruz

Wines and Spirits Santo Oficio, with a 10% discount. The establishment is located at Suave Patria 111, Colonia Centro, in Zacatecas.

It is worth mentioning that if you want to know which are all the establishments that give discounts on the purchase of liquor to the elderly with the INAPAM card, you can consult the “Directory of benefits 2023 with INAPAM credential”which is available on the official website of the government of Mexico.