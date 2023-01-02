Mexico.- At the end of the year, one of the main topics of conversation is related to money, and although there are some options to improve your economy, this time DEBATE brings you How to save money this January cost if you have an INAPAM card.

If you are 60 years of age or older, you meet the most important requirement to receive your card from the National Institute for Older Adults and obtain benefits that will give you a better quality of life by avoiding some habitual expenses.

If you get government support you can have discounts in such important areas of your personal economy such as food, property, water, transportation, healthamong others that are relevant but not so primary.

Benefits and savings for seniors with INAPAM card

Feeding

Legal advice and services

Education, recreation and culture

property and water

Health

Transportation

dress and home

The Mexican government has an agreement with establishments, therefore, you will get better price when buying food in places such as groceries, shopping centers, bakeries, tortilla shops, restaurants, butcher shops, greengrocers and others.

You can check which companies give discounts on food, figures and other details in the following link. You just have to copy and paste it into your preferred browser.

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/726173/Alimentaci_n2022.pdf

Services such as predial and water They represent a mandatory expense, the first is usually charged every year (although there are other payment methods) and the second every month or two months depending on the sector.

Do not pay the full rate and see details in the following link, you know, copy and paste it into your usual browser.

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/726184/Predial2022.pdf

Dentists, opticians, pharmacies, general medical consultations, funeral companies, various medical specialists, are just some of the Health services that you can get at a discount thanks to your INAPAM card.

Clarify your doubts by entering the following link. Copy and paste it into a browser.

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/731098/SALUDJUNIO.pdf

As to transportation, trips in public services, car rental, freight and others will be the ones that you can find at the best price. Below is the link that you must copy and paste into a web browser.

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/726186/Transporte2022.pdf

We recommend you read:

Legal advice and services, Education, recreation and culture, as well as Clothing and home are other benefits granted by the INAPAM card. If you want to know more details, you will find the links to each one below. Repeat the process as above, copy and paste it into your trusted browser.

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/763217/AsesoriaYserv22INAPAM.pdf

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/763219/Educacion22INAPAM.pdf

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/763223/VestidoYhogar22INAPAM.pdf