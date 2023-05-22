Finding a job that helps us meet our financial needs after age 60 is extremely complicated. Despite this, the Government of Mexico has programs that help the elderly to find paid jobs or voluntary activities that allow them to generate an income.

In charge of making this connection with the companies and with the grandmothers and grandfathers is the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) through the Linking Program for Older Adults.

If you are interested in participating in this program, you should know that INAMPAM has a list of places throughout the Mexican Republic where you can apply for the vacancy and obtain a job.

It should be noted that through INAPAM’s Productive Linkage Service, a solid relationship has been built with companies that recognize the experience of adults over 60 years of age to incorporate them into the labor market, granting them base salary and legal benefits.

PRODUCTIVE LINKING MODULES

Office hours from 08:00 to 15:00 hrs.

In Aguascalientes

Welfare Offices: Julio Díaz Torres #110, Ciudad Industrial

Telephone and email: 449-971-2622 / [email protected]

In Baja California

Civic and Commercial Center of Mexicali: Avenida Pioneros number 1005, Federal Palace, PB

Telephone and email: 686-841-4171 / [email protected]

In Baja California Sur

Welfare Secretariat: Boulevard Agustín Olachea and Blvd. Luis Donaldo C., Las Garzas neighborhood

Telephone and email: 612-124-22-69 / [email protected]

in campeche

Calle 57 number 43, Col. Centro, between Calle 14 and Calle 16

Telephone and email: 981-816-5366 / [email protected]

In Chiapas

Welfare Secretariat: Oriente Sur #50, G building, ground floor, Centro neighborhood

Telephone and email: 961-612-6878 / [email protected]

in chihuahua

DIF Special Education Center: Calle 5a and Samaniego #4000, Santa Rosa neighborhood

Telephone and email: 614-410-8206 and 614-410-3357 / [email protected]

In Mexico City (CDMX)

At Avenida Universidad 150, Narvarte neighborhood / Oriente 172 corner of Río Consulado, Pensador Mexicano neighborhood (Metro Oceanía), Venustiano Carranza

In Coahuila

State DIF, Chapulín Park: Paseo de las Arboledas Street and Paseo Nogales s/n, South East Corner, Fraccionamiento Chapultepec

Telephone and email: 844-412-8963 / [email protected]

in Colima

Welfare Offices: Camino Real Boulevard #120, Francisco Hernández corner, Centro neighborhood

Telephone and email: 312-313-9500 / [email protected]

in Durango

Welfare Secretariat: Río Papaloapan #211, Valle Alegre subdivision

Telephone and email: 618-818-1776 / [email protected]

In the State of Mexico

Welfare Secretariat: Francisco del Paso Castañeda #107, Colonia Universidad Toluca

Telephone and email: 722-212-22-96, ext. 40957 and 40958 / [email protected]

In Guanajuato

Municipal DIF: Castillo Bretón Street #846, La Moderna neighborhood

Telephone and email: 462 625 41 24 / [email protected]

Adolfo López Mateos #340, Oriente almost on the corner of Libertad, downtown area

Telephone and email: 477-716-5799 / [email protected]

in warrior

Plaza Comercial, local 17, Costera Miguel Aleman #125, Fraccionamiento Magallanes

Telephone and email: 744-486-0053 / [email protected]

In Hidalgo

Day House for the Elderly, Calle Moctezuma #112, Colonia Centro

Telephone and email: 771-711-1084 and 771 715 08 / [email protected]

In Jalisco

Welfare Secretariat, Federal Palace, Basement A, Avenida Alcalde #500

Telephone and email: 33-3658-2111 and 33 3658 5254 / [email protected]

In Michoacan

Mariano Jiménez #592, corner Av. Solidaridad, Nueva Chapultepec neighborhood

Telephone and email: 443-315-9247 and 443 314 35 22 / [email protected]

in Morelos

Plan de Ayala Avenue, Lomas del Mirador neighborhood

Telephone and email: 777-100-1252 and 777-100-1506 / [email protected]

in cuautla

City Hall Building, Av. Acueducto s/n, Fraccionamiento Manantiales, Cuautlixco neighborhood

Telephone and email: 735 398 5424 / [email protected]

in Nayarit

Ecological Garden for the Third Age, Laureles y Góngora # 276, El Tecolote neighborhood

Telephone and email: 311 214 38 62 and 311 258 11 08 / [email protected]

In Nuevo Leon

Federa Palace, Avenida Benito Juárez s/n 2nd floor, Downtown Area

Telephone and email: 81 83 44 7045 / [email protected]

In Oaxaca

Federal Palace, Independencia #709, near the Cathedral

Telephone and email: 951-514-8913 / [email protected]

In town

House for the Elderly, 2 east, between 20th street and 22nd street Nte, Resurgimiento neighborhood

Telephone and email: 222 235 8650 / [email protected]

in Queretaro

Welfare Secretariat, Avenida Estadio #106, ground floor, Centro Sur neighborhood

Telephone and email: 442-229-1182 and 442 229 1833 / [email protected]

In Quintana Roo

Av. Venustiano Carranza s/n esq. Av. Nápoles, New Italy neighborhood

Telephone and email: 983-833-4176 / [email protected]

In San Luis Potosi

Calle Pedro Moreno 300, Colonia Centro Barrio de Santiago

Telephone and email: 444-815-2027 / [email protected]

In Sinaloa

Welfare Secretariat: Calle Javier Mina 1247, Colonia Jorge Aldama

Telephone and email: 667-761-5144 / [email protected]

In Sonora

Federal Palace: Calle Aquiles Serdán and Pino Suárez, s/n

Telephone and email: 662-217-2000 / [email protected]

in tabasco

Welfare Secretariat: Closed on Caminero #17, colonia 1 de mayo

Telephone and email: 993 312 8540 / [email protected]

In Tamaulipas

Calle 20 Juárez and Zaragoza #226, Colonia Centro

Telephone and email: 834-312-2464 / [email protected]

in Tlaxcala

Adolfo López Mateos Avenue #9, Adolfo López Mateos neighborhood

Telephone and email: 246-466-0920 / [email protected]

In Veracruz

State DIF, Avenida 20 de noviembre Oriente #357, Downtown Area

Telephone and email: 228-820-3547 / [email protected]

House of Culture ITO, Sur 11 number 139, Centro neighborhood

Telephone and email: 272 724 60 70 / [email protected]

in yucatan

Calle 61 number 444, Colonia Centro

Telephone and email: 999 923 96 00 / [email protected]

in Zacatecas

DIF, Avenida Rayón #410, Colonia Centro

Telephone and email: 492 922 86 39 and 492 922 00 15 / [email protected]