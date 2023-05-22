Finding a job that helps us meet our financial needs after age 60 is extremely complicated. Despite this, the Government of Mexico has programs that help the elderly to find paid jobs or voluntary activities that allow them to generate an income.
In charge of making this connection with the companies and with the grandmothers and grandfathers is the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) through the Linking Program for Older Adults.
If you are interested in participating in this program, you should know that INAMPAM has a list of places throughout the Mexican Republic where you can apply for the vacancy and obtain a job.
It should be noted that through INAPAM’s Productive Linkage Service, a solid relationship has been built with companies that recognize the experience of adults over 60 years of age to incorporate them into the labor market, granting them base salary and legal benefits.
PRODUCTIVE LINKING MODULES
Office hours from 08:00 to 15:00 hrs.
In Aguascalientes
Welfare Offices: Julio Díaz Torres #110, Ciudad Industrial
Telephone and email: 449-971-2622 / [email protected]
In Baja California
Civic and Commercial Center of Mexicali: Avenida Pioneros number 1005, Federal Palace, PB
Telephone and email: 686-841-4171 / [email protected]
In Baja California Sur
Welfare Secretariat: Boulevard Agustín Olachea and Blvd. Luis Donaldo C., Las Garzas neighborhood
Telephone and email: 612-124-22-69 / [email protected]
in campeche
Calle 57 number 43, Col. Centro, between Calle 14 and Calle 16
Telephone and email: 981-816-5366 / [email protected]
In Chiapas
Welfare Secretariat: Oriente Sur #50, G building, ground floor, Centro neighborhood
Telephone and email: 961-612-6878 / [email protected]
in chihuahua
DIF Special Education Center: Calle 5a and Samaniego #4000, Santa Rosa neighborhood
Telephone and email: 614-410-8206 and 614-410-3357 / [email protected]
In Mexico City (CDMX)
At Avenida Universidad 150, Narvarte neighborhood / Oriente 172 corner of Río Consulado, Pensador Mexicano neighborhood (Metro Oceanía), Venustiano Carranza
In Coahuila
State DIF, Chapulín Park: Paseo de las Arboledas Street and Paseo Nogales s/n, South East Corner, Fraccionamiento Chapultepec
Telephone and email: 844-412-8963 / [email protected]
in Colima
Welfare Offices: Camino Real Boulevard #120, Francisco Hernández corner, Centro neighborhood
Telephone and email: 312-313-9500 / [email protected]
in Durango
Welfare Secretariat: Río Papaloapan #211, Valle Alegre subdivision
Telephone and email: 618-818-1776 / [email protected]
In the State of Mexico
Welfare Secretariat: Francisco del Paso Castañeda #107, Colonia Universidad Toluca
Telephone and email: 722-212-22-96, ext. 40957 and 40958 / [email protected]
In Guanajuato
Municipal DIF: Castillo Bretón Street #846, La Moderna neighborhood
Telephone and email: 462 625 41 24 / [email protected]
Adolfo López Mateos #340, Oriente almost on the corner of Libertad, downtown area
Telephone and email: 477-716-5799 / [email protected]
in warrior
Plaza Comercial, local 17, Costera Miguel Aleman #125, Fraccionamiento Magallanes
Telephone and email: 744-486-0053 / [email protected]
In Hidalgo
Day House for the Elderly, Calle Moctezuma #112, Colonia Centro
Telephone and email: 771-711-1084 and 771 715 08 / [email protected]
In Jalisco
Welfare Secretariat, Federal Palace, Basement A, Avenida Alcalde #500
Telephone and email: 33-3658-2111 and 33 3658 5254 / [email protected]
In Michoacan
Mariano Jiménez #592, corner Av. Solidaridad, Nueva Chapultepec neighborhood
Telephone and email: 443-315-9247 and 443 314 35 22 / [email protected]
in Morelos
Plan de Ayala Avenue, Lomas del Mirador neighborhood
Telephone and email: 777-100-1252 and 777-100-1506 / [email protected]
in cuautla
City Hall Building, Av. Acueducto s/n, Fraccionamiento Manantiales, Cuautlixco neighborhood
Telephone and email: 735 398 5424 / [email protected]
in Nayarit
Ecological Garden for the Third Age, Laureles y Góngora # 276, El Tecolote neighborhood
Telephone and email: 311 214 38 62 and 311 258 11 08 / [email protected]
In Nuevo Leon
Federa Palace, Avenida Benito Juárez s/n 2nd floor, Downtown Area
Telephone and email: 81 83 44 7045 / [email protected]
In Oaxaca
Federal Palace, Independencia #709, near the Cathedral
Telephone and email: 951-514-8913 / [email protected]
In town
House for the Elderly, 2 east, between 20th street and 22nd street Nte, Resurgimiento neighborhood
Telephone and email: 222 235 8650 / [email protected]
in Queretaro
Welfare Secretariat, Avenida Estadio #106, ground floor, Centro Sur neighborhood
Telephone and email: 442-229-1182 and 442 229 1833 / [email protected]
In Quintana Roo
Av. Venustiano Carranza s/n esq. Av. Nápoles, New Italy neighborhood
Telephone and email: 983-833-4176 / [email protected]
In San Luis Potosi
Calle Pedro Moreno 300, Colonia Centro Barrio de Santiago
Telephone and email: 444-815-2027 / [email protected]
In Sinaloa
Welfare Secretariat: Calle Javier Mina 1247, Colonia Jorge Aldama
Telephone and email: 667-761-5144 / [email protected]
In Sonora
Federal Palace: Calle Aquiles Serdán and Pino Suárez, s/n
Telephone and email: 662-217-2000 / [email protected]
in tabasco
Welfare Secretariat: Closed on Caminero #17, colonia 1 de mayo
Telephone and email: 993 312 8540 / [email protected]
In Tamaulipas
Calle 20 Juárez and Zaragoza #226, Colonia Centro
Telephone and email: 834-312-2464 / [email protected]
in Tlaxcala
Adolfo López Mateos Avenue #9, Adolfo López Mateos neighborhood
Telephone and email: 246-466-0920 / [email protected]
In Veracruz
State DIF, Avenida 20 de noviembre Oriente #357, Downtown Area
Telephone and email: 228-820-3547 / [email protected]
House of Culture ITO, Sur 11 number 139, Centro neighborhood
Telephone and email: 272 724 60 70 / [email protected]
in yucatan
Calle 61 number 444, Colonia Centro
Telephone and email: 999 923 96 00 / [email protected]
in Zacatecas
DIF, Avenida Rayón #410, Colonia Centro
Telephone and email: 492 922 86 39 and 492 922 00 15 / [email protected]
