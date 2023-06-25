As one of the most unprotected groups in Mexico, the federal government has had to design a series of supports and social programs for the elderly, one of these being the card issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

Presenting the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults, the Senior citizens (60 years and older) can obtain different discounts, promotions and rebates in different establishments and businesses throughout the Mexican national territory.

However, despite the fact that this is a right that companies affiliated with the program must respect, there are times when these companies may not give the discount that they promised to give to the companies. elderly peopleThat is why it is important to know what should be done in these cases.

As we previously mentioned, by presenting the National Institute for Older Persons credential, people aged 60 and over can have different discounts.

To find out which are the companies and businesses that make discounts with the INAPAM card, it is recommended to consult said information in the “Directory of benefits 2023 with INAPAM credential”which is available on the official website of the government of Mexico.

Now, in the event that an older adult has attended one of the companies that appear in the Directory and they did not want to respect the discount when presenting the INAPAM credential, You can file a complaint with the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) for reasons of “failure to provide the service”.

To file a complaint against the company or business that did not respect the discount for the elderly person who presented their credential from the National Institute of Older Adults, you can do in person at the nearest Profeco branch, or by phone (in CDMX, at 55-68-87-22. From the rest of the country, at 800-54-68-87-22), where the situation and evidence that the reduction was not made valid must be presented.