Because not all older adults in Mexico have a sufficient pension for the expenses they must make on medicines, food, and clothing, the Mexican government has implemented a series of social supports for this population, highlighting the card from the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

For years, the National Institute of Older Adults, through its credential, has granted senior citizens throughout the national territory different discounts, promotions and rebates in different companies and businesses in the Mexican Republic.

However, few older people know that there are companies that give up to 50% discount to people of the Third Age that show their card issued by the National Institute for Older Adults.

It is so, according to the official website of the government of Mexicothere is a list of companies, establishments and businesses that give different discounts to people over 60 with Mexican nationality.

Now, among the long list of businesses that give different discounts to seniors by presenting their INAPAM credential, the following are those that offer up to 50% discount on their products and services:

Feeding

*Spring water purification plant in La Concordia, Chiapas.

*Butcher shop in Chapultepec, State of Mexico.

*Cuevas Restaurant in Polotitlán, State of Mexico.

*Lupita Tortillería in Coyuca de Benítez, Guerrero.

*Michoacan Palette Shop in Cutzamala de Pinzón, Guerrero.

Health

*Art Optics in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.

*Medical Valley in La Concordia, Chiapas.

*Lapi Laboratories in Álvaro Obregón, CDMX.

* POLAB clinical laboratory in CDMX.

*Dental prosthesis center in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico.

Outfit

*New body beauty spa in Campeche, Campeche

*Santana photoshop in Villa de Álvarez, Colima.

*Copy home stationery in Amecameca, State of Mexico.

*Andrea tailor shop in Zihuatanejo de Azueta, Guerrero.

*Live spa in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Education, recreation and culture

*Agua Selva tour operator in Palenque, Chiapas.

*Computer science, English and high school in Nicolás Romero, State of Mexico.

*Temascal bath Pilares in Zinacantepec, State of Mexico.

*Ecoalberto Spa in Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo.

*Iguanas Ranas Spa in Jocotepec, Jalisco.

Finally, it should be noted that there are many more companies and businesses that give discounts from 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% throughout the countryso it is worth checking the list on the official portal of the Mexican government.