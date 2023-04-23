Mexico.- In addition to the pensions for older adults that the federal government provides every two months, seniors can also access other benefits thanks to the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

However, despite the fact that INAPAM has various programs to help the elderly, the most recognized at the national level is the INAPAM cardthen presenting it the Mexican people aged 60 and over obtain different discounts and promotions in various establishments.

Given this, many older adults may wonder if the procedure to request the INAPAM card has some cost and the answer is no. According to the official website of the government of Mexico, the process of obtaining this benefit is completely gratuitous.

We recommend you

However, in order to have an INAPAM card, certain requirements must be met, which we mention below:

Be 60 years or older

Submit original and copy of the documents:

Document proving identity (birth certificate or passport)

Proof of age (INE, IMSS and ISSSTE credentials, etc.)

Proof of address (utility receipt such as electricity, water or cable)

Submit two photographs of the beneficiary (black and white or color)

To process the INAPAM card, all you have to do is go with all the aforementioned documentation to an affiliation module of the National Institute for Older Adults in your area.

What is the purpose of INAPAM?

Functioning since 1979, but with the name of the National Institute for Senectud (INSEN), INAPAM has as its objective help and guide the elderly in multiple aspects of life.

“The Institute’s general purpose is to coordinate, promote, support, foster, monitor, and evaluate public actions, strategies, and programs that derive from it. The Institute will seek the integral human development of older adults, understood as the process tending to provide this sector of the population with productive activities, fair wages, assistance and the necessary opportunities to achieve levels of well-being and a decent and quality life, aiming to reduce external inequalities and gender concerns, avoiding discrimination based on age, that ensures their basic needs and develops their capacity and initiatives in an inclusive social environment”, can be read on the page of the Mexican government.