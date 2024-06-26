Through its official social media accounts, the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) announced one of its services that most benefits seniors, what is it about?

According to what is reported by the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), people aged 60 and over can enjoy different activities in the Cultural centers.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this sense, the Cultural Centers, which are located in Mexico City, and offer elderly people, especially lonely ones, more than 150 activities, among which are the following:

*Ballroom dancing

*Ribbon embroidery and fabric printing

*Computing

*Conversation in English

*Guidance on apps, cell phones and tablets

*Yoga

*Zumba

In this sense, it should be noted that the objective of the INAPAM Cultural Centers is to encourage, promote and encourage the participation of older adults in a dignified and safe space that provides quality care, through educational, physical, cultural activities. , recreational and productive.

INAPAM announces little-known, but invaluable service for older adults/Photo: Freepik

It should be noted that each of the 4 Cultural Centers The National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) offers different activities for seniors, so it is worth finding out about it.

On the other hand, we list you the requirements To have access to the activities of the INAPAM Cultural Centers:

*Be 60 years old or older.

*Official identification.

*INAPAM credential.

*Unique Population Registry Code. (CURP)

*Two child-sized photographs.

*Medical certificate.

*Registration form for INAPAM Cultural Centers.

*Recovery fee.

INAPAM announces little-known, but invaluable service for older adults/Photo: Freepik

We must not lose sight, on the other hand, of the registration periods They are carried out directly in each of the INAPAM Cultural Centers on a quarterly basis as follows:

*In December to start in January.

*In March to start in April.

*In June to start in July.

*In September to start October.

The INAPAM Cultural Centers, it should be noted in conclusion, promote the strengthening of their functional capacity and the deployment of their potential within the family and community spheres to age with well-being and guarantee the enjoyment and exercise, under conditions of equality, of all. their human rights and fundamental freedoms with inclusion, integration and participation in their daily lives.