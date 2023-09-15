If you are an older adult, live with one or have one nearby, you will know that they are the demographic sector that receives the most attention from the Mexican government as they are also the most unprotected. Example is the new alliance between Telmex, Carlos Slim Helú and the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM).

If you don’t know what the new benefit is about It will begin this Monday, September 25, led by INAPAMthe Ministry of Welfare, the Ministry of Health, the IMSS and ISSSTE, today we will explain in detail how you can access it.

Thank you, Carlos Slim! Some may be thinking, but no, it is not a special pension for the elderly, but rather a series of conversations titled ‘Migration and Old Age’ that will begin on September 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Mexico City time (CDMX), from 9:00 to 11:00 in Mexican Pacific time.

Below we will leave you the link so you can register if you are interested in learning more about the challenges that the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has around a topic that is little talked about, but necessary in one of the moments with the greatest migratory flow. has recorded in history.

How do I register?

First, you must access the following link:

◉ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwAsatCku7_rjqZBrL7knrIzak0PQPsIn84IvEtwVGCO1HQA/viewform?pli=1

◉ Upon entering you will see the presentation of the event with the aforementioned name, followed by the following: “Registration for the conversation “Migrant Elderly People” Table 1”.

◉ After alone You must answer the following information: Email, full name, age, sex and occupation. Additionally, as an optional question comes the following: “If you belong to a higher education institution, specify it.”

You will ask yourself, What is the relationship between Carlos Slim’s company and the project headed by INAPAM?? The collaboration of telephony, pay TV and the Internet occurred through the ‘Telmex Videoconferences’ platform, through which the presentation will be carried out.

Benefits of older adults in 2024

In Mexico, older adults receive important economic support and benefits to improve their quality of life. Currently, one of the most notable programs is the Welfare Pension, which grants beneficiaries 4,800 pesos every two months.

However, starting in January 2024, this amount will increase significantly by 25%, reaching the sum of 6,000 pesos.

This increase in the Welfare Pension represents an effort by the Mexican government to provide greater financial support to older adults, recognizing their needs and contributing to their economic well-being.

In addition to the Welfare Pension, older adults in Mexico can also benefit from the INAPAM card.

This card offers a series of discounts and advantages in various areas of daily life, such as public transport, clothing stores, restaurants, airline flights and pharmacies. These discounts can be a significant help in maintaining an adequate standard of living.