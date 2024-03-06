The National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) is one of the most important federal Mexican organizations for the elderly in the national territory.

Due to the above, it should be emphasized that many seniors have been concerned about the fact that the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) will stop giving its discount cards for a while in 2024.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Under this understanding, many people who would barely turn 60 in 2024 have asking for how many months the distribution of the credential will be suspended of discounts from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM).

First of all, it should be noted that the reason why the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) has suspended the delivery of new discount cards to seniors is the electoral campaigns for the federal elections this 2024.

INAPAM 2024 Card: How many months will delivery be suspended?/Photo: Freepik

And, as you will already be aware of, the federal elections will take place on June 2, 2024, where Mexican voters will have to choose, among other popularly elected positions, who will be the next head of the Federal Executive Branch.

Likewise, according to the guidelines of the National Electoral Institute (INE), As of last Friday, March 1 of this year, the campaigns for the federal elections began, so the federal government must suspend the delivery of any social program.

And because the discount card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) is part of the social programs of this federal organization, the The delivery of these credentials must be suspended due to the electoral ban, which will last around three months, which means that new plastics will not be issued for around 90 days..

INAPAM 2024 Card: How many months will delivery be suspended?/Photo: Government of Mexico

However, it should be noted that, to date, the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) has not announced anything in this regard, although in previous electoral elections it has taken this type of measures, so it is assumed that to the current ones will follow a similar behavior.