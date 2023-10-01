The elderly, often lacking a work pension and financial support from their families, belong to one of the most unprotected age groups in Mexican society.

It is due to the condition of vulnerability in which the elderly find themselves that it has become necessary for the federal government of Mexico implementing aid and social programs focused on benefiting them.

And, precisely, one of the social programs that has most benefited people aged 60 and over in Mexico is the discount card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

However, it must be kept in mind that the discount credential is not the only benefit offered by the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM). Under this understanding, It should be noted that this September 30, a unique benefit offered by this organization ends.

INAPAM 2023: the unique benefit that older adults have until September 30 / Photo: Freepik

In this sense, we must keep in mind that the month of September in Mexico is known as the “month of the testament”so during the 30 days that it is made up of, the completion of this important document is promoted.

In this way, during this month of September 2023, elderly beneficiaries of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) can access, free of charge, legal advice to, in this way, be able to write their will.

In this sense, the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) offers the following 13 legal services at no cost:

*Voluntary jurisdiction.

*Preparatory means for trial.

*Real estate leasing.

*Termination of loan.

*Prescription.

*Deed granting and signing.

*Testament succession trial.

*Intestate succession trial.

*Rectification of birth, marriage and death certificates.

*Alimentary pension.

*Adult registration.

*Administrative procedures before various authorities.

*Liaison with different assistance institutions and agencies.

Thus, to receive free legal advice from INAPAM and be able to make a will until September 30, people aged 60 and over must comply with the following requirements:

*Be 60 years old or older.

*Present INE or INAPAM credential.

*Documents that you consider important for the advice you request.

INAPAM 2023: the unique benefit that older adults have until September 30 / Photo: Government of Mexico

For their part, older adults may request legal services at no cost this month of the will through the following three modalities:

*In person by going to Petén 419. Col. Vértiz Narvarte. Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office. CDMX. Near Metro Eugenia. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*Call 55 5925 5366.

*Sent an email explaining your legal problem to [email protected].

Finally, it must be taken into account that INAPAM’s legal advice is free throughout the year, however, it is important to take advantage of this information during the month of the will, taking into account that notaries offer discounts.

The best Amazon promotions? Click on this link.