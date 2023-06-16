The next Sunday June 18, 2023 One of the most anticipated celebrations in Mexico will take place, as all those men who are fathers will be celebrated. Now, it is worth remembering that older adults may also have a good Father’s day when presenting your card National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

First of all, it must be pointed out that, because it is one of the most vulnerable population groups in Mexico, the Mexican government has established a series of supports for the people of the Third Age.

Among the supports and programs established by the Mexican State in support of Mexican older adults, is the credential issued by the National Institute of Older Adults.

In this sense, with the INAPAM credential, people aged 60 and over with Mexican citizenship can access different discounts, promotions and benefits in different companies and businesses throughout the national territory.

Now, as already happened in the celebration of the Mother’s daymen who are fathers will also be able to enjoy the different discounts that will be given to them in the establishment when presenting the card of the National Institute of Older Adults.

First of all, in order to know all the discounts that the different companies and businesses give to the elderly with INAPAM credentials, you should consult the Directory 2023 which is available on the website of the Mexican government.

Because there are too many businesses, we will only tell you a few below restaurants in Mexico City that have the biggest discounts for this Father’s Day in Mexico presenting the INAPAM credential:

Darksy Coffe Cafeteria, located in the Nueva Santa María neighborhood in Azcapotzalco, with a 20% discount

MontMartre Bistro, in the San Miguel Chapultepec neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, gives a 20% discount

Bellini Montecito SA de CV, located in the Nápoles neighborhood, of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, grants a 15% discount

Apricot cakes, located in the San Rafael neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, with up to 15% discount

Green Bar Restaurant, located in the Juárez neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, gives a 15% discount

It is worth mentioning that seniors can also get discounts at clothing store branches suburbia presenting their card from the National Institute of Older Adults, so they will be able to release for this Father’s Day, which this year falls on June 18.