Inaki Williams elevated this Wednesday to Athletic Bilbaowho continues to be inspired in this last stretch of 2024, with a double in Istanbul (0-2) against the Fenerbahce turkish Jose Mourinhoon the sixth day of the Europa League.

Iñaki Williams scored a double (minutes 5 and 45) that decided the duel for the Basque side. The bad news was that his brother Nicohad to leave injured the field of play in the 36th minute due to a problem with his right knee.

The pupils of Ernesto Valverdeorganized and intense, took advantage of a gift of Samet Akaydin after five minutes, he gave the ball back without looking.

Guruzeta He got the ball and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he caught a glimpse of the eldest Williams on the right, who he ended up assisting to score the first goal on the scoreboard.









The second goal came on the stroke of half-time after a right-footed shot from almost no angle by Iñaki following a pass from Sancet.

After the break, the pace was a little heavier and we had to wait until the 60th minute to see the first big chance, from the Turks, but the shot from Tadic Already inside the area he hit an opponent and it didn’t get any further. Mourinho tried to shake up the match by bringing on the striker Dzeko to double the offensive danger and help a lone En-Nesyrivery well guarded by the red and white defense.

But, with more spaces, the intense and high pressure of Athletic gave wings to the Basques, hitting hard on the counter thanks to a toned Sancet who had a couple of chances to definitively put the game away. And the path to victory was further paved with the expulsion for a double yellow after two fouls on Iñaki Williams of Müldürwhich left the Turks with almost no chance of believing in a comeback.

Those of Jose Mourinho They pushed at the end of the game with a clash between Amrabat and Sancetbut without creating too many problems for the rojiblancos, who reinforce their status as favorites, while the Fenerbahce It becomes complicated and tangled in the table, in which it falls to fifteenth place with eight points.

Athletic is the provisional leader of the competition, with 16 points, pending the result of the laziosecond and with three points less, who will play this Thursday against the Ajax Amsterdam.

The Basque team, which has won five consecutive victories since the end of November, has the wind in its favor to qualify among the top eight, which gives access to the round of 16, in a competition whose final will be in May in San Mames.