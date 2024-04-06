Iñaki Urdangarin was convicted long before the court imposed a sentence of five years and 10 months in prison for embezzlement, prevarication, fraud against the Administration, two tax crimes and influence peddling. In February 2006, when the socialist deputy Antoni Diéguez uncovered the Nóos case and asked in the Balearic Parliament why Jaume Matas had given contracts worth 1.2 million euros to a non-profit organization run by the son-in-law of King Juan Carlos I, the Zarzuela palace tried to cut the scandal off. . Alberto Aza, head of the King's Household, sent an emissary to Barcelona to convey to the Duke of Palma the order to leave his business at the Nóos Institute. The former handball player He responded that he would listen, but he remained indirectly linked to the foundation and several satellite companies for several more years. Then the Royal House began to ignore his person and his final destiny. That was the beginning of his end.

In the summary of Nóos case A letter from Aza to Urdangarin is preserved, from 2006, in which he is urged to leave his businesses. A few years later, when Infanta Cristina's husband let himself be helped, it was already too late. In 2009, he was hired by Telefónica as a representative in the United States. The management was carried out by King Juan Carlos with the president of the company, César Alierta. The Urdangarin-Borbón moved to Washington, but the machinery of Spanish justice was already in motion. In 2010, investigating judge José Castro opened a separate piece and requested information about the agreements signed by Nóos with various public administrations. In January 2016, the trial began in the Palma Court. A year later, King Juan Carlos's son-in-law was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for various crimes of corruption and fraud. In June 2018, the Supreme Court reduced the sentence to five years and 10 months and in December he entered Brieva prison, in Ávila.

On April 9, Iñaki Urdangarin will once again be a totally free citizen. In two days he officially finishes his sentence. Now, at 56 years old, he is trying to rebuild his life without the contacts and protection of the Royal House. In January 2022, almost immediately after the news of his extramarital relationship with Ainhoa ​​Armentia broke, the “interruption” of his marriage to the infanta was announced. At the beginning of this year, the Urdangarin-Borbón signed the divorce. The details of the agreement are confidential, but it has emerged that the former handball player He no longer has official escorts. Those around him claim that his financial situation is not as buoyant as when he ran Nóos and earned 710,000 euros for providing advice on the organization of sports summits in Valencia and the Balearic Islands. He also does not enjoy a 1.5 million euro contract like the one he had when he was a Telefónica delegate in the United States. Now, according to various media, he would only be receiving an allowance as a released prisoner of 463.21 euros per month.

One of the last images of Iñaki Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina, at Christmas 2019. Europa Press Entertainment (Europa Press via Getty Images)

Without a title of duke consort (Philip VI revoked the dukedom from his sister in 2015), without an infant wife and without a relationship with the royal family, Urdangarin has a harder time finding a job. Magazine Week He recently published that he now works in a small construction company based in an industrial estate on the outskirts of Vitoria, a company owned by a lifelong neighbor of the Urdangarins. “It is Ainhoa, his partner, who has gotten that job at the construction company. He doesn't have a job,” clarifies Silvia Taulés, one of the journalists who knows the former duke best, in conversation with EL PAÍS. “And notice one thing. Before signing the divorce, he was constantly complaining that he didn't have a job, that he was looking for work and couldn't find anything. Since he signed the divorce, he no longer talks about it,” continues Taulés, who has just published the book The king's nephews.

Urdangarin's new life seems more discreet and modest. Apparently, she does not have major financial burdens and, as it has emerged, she does not have to pay alimony to his four children. Infanta Cristina, who continues to work for the La Caixa Foundation and Prince Aga Khan's foundations in Geneva, assumes many of the expenses of her children, Juan, 24 years old; Pablo, 23; Miguel, 21; and Irene, 18. According to her surroundings, King Juan Carlos helps her and takes care of some of her grandchildren's financial needs.

Urdangarin's life is far away in the luxurious Pedralbes palace, in one of the most elite neighborhoods of Barcelona, ​​a mansion that he bought with the infanta in 2004 for almost six million euros. (King Juan Carlos lent them 1.2 million for the operation). The couple left the property in 2013 and four years later he sold it to a magnate of Arab origin. At the end of 2019, the court granted the former duke the possibility of leaving prison twice a week for volunteer work and in June 2021 granted him permission to serve the rest of his sentence at the home of his mother, Claire Liebaert. in Vitoria.

Urdangarin returned to his bachelor room for a while in the family home, in the Ciudad Jardín urbanization in the capital of Alava. Recently, she has moved to a rental apartment in that same urbanization. He shares it with his romantic partner, Ainhoa ​​Armentia, with whom he has already been in a relationship for two years. He met her after leaving prison, when she returned to Vitoria and started a temporary job at the Imaz & Asociados law firm.

The fall of Iñaki Urdangarin has coincided with the redemption of Infanta Cristina. On February 17, 2017, the Palma hearing acquitted Felipe VI's sister of the accusation of collaborating in two tax crimes involving her husband. After making her divorce from the former handball player official, she has begun a slow return to the heart of the royal family. The separation has been received with some relief by the Bourbons. At Christmas 2011, King Juan Carlos sent an emissary to Aspen, Colorado, where the Urdangarins were skiing. The messenger conveyed to the Duchess of Palma that she had two options: one, to separate from Iñaki; the other, to renounce her dynastic rights. According to José Apezarena in his book The men of Felipe VI, Citing journalist Ana Romero in turn, Cristina and Iñaki refused both and went so far as to accuse the King of being “the culprit of everything.” Cristina would have settled that argument with very bad manners, shouting and saying: “I was born an infanta and I will die an infanta.”

Iñaki Urdangarin, on one of his releases from prison to volunteer, in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) in 2019. Carlos Alvarez (Getty Images)

The journalist José Apezarena, biographer of Felipe VI, assures that at that time King Juan Carlos and the then Prince of Asturias also met with Urdangarin to ask for a statement in which he disassociated Infanta Cristina from any relationship with the Nóos operations. . They would have made five demands: ask for forgiveness, put the Pedralbes palace up for sale, deposit that money in a public place to meet his responsibilities, declare his innocence, disassociate himself from his wife and remove the Royal House from any relationship with him. the case. According to Apezarena, the duke did not agree to separate the House and the royal family, did not apply the idea of ​​making money available to justice and leaked his response to the Efe agency. On December 12, 2011, the Zarzuela palace reacted by summoning journalists. Rafael Spottorno, head of the King's Household, declared that the behavior of Juan Carlos I's son-in-law was not “exemplary.”

Finally, the former handball player assumed all the blame during the Nóos trial, where he read a letter before the judge disassociating the palace and his wife from his activities. According to his statement, the Royal Family “did not give an opinion, advise, authorize or endorse” his business, but rather They recommended that he stop doing them because they were not considered appropriate for his institutional status. Diego Torres, Urdangarin's partner in Nóos, said the opposite in court and in the media. “They reviewed everything we did. The Royal House guided us, we always acted in good faith,” Torres stated in an interview with Ana Pastor in 2016.

Iñaki Urdangarin has wanted to tell his truth on at least two occasions. In 2011, he recorded an address to the Spaniards and sent it to the King's House with the intention of having it disseminated. It was never aired. Last year, Jordi Évole also revealed that he had a set set up at the Urdangarin house in Geneva for an interview. According to the journalist, they canceled it at the last minute: “I don't know if it was the monarchy, I don't know who it was, but there was certainly someone who didn't want that interview to be done.”