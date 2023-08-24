It is often said that when a baby is born, a mother is also born. This mother will play her role in the best way she knows how and she will do it better or worse depending on the circumstances that she has accumulated and lived through until then – the mother figure plays a fundamental role in the human psyche. Iñaki Piñuel (Madrid, 58 years old) is a doctor in psychology, essayist, researcher and professor at the University of Alcalá de Henares in Madrid. His publications and numerous books by him, as well as his channel of Youtube (in which he accumulates almost 300,000 subscribers), talk a lot about the importance of secure attachment in childhood, or the absence of it, to have a mentally healthy relationship with others in adult life.

“We are mammals and that conditions the baby’s future according to its first relationships with its mother. This internalizes the good or bad relationship with her, shaping her future resistance to mistreatment or injustice, ”explains Piñuel. for him too founder of the Iñaki Piñuel Institute —an institution that has been psychologically treating victims of bullying and narcissistic and psychopathic abuse for more than 25 years—, the well-treated and cared-for child with maternal consistency has true antibodies against abuse.

More information

ASK. You claim that you have not treated a single trauma patient who did not have a mother with a lack of secure attachment figure.

ANSWER. There are hardly any psychological patients with experiences of secure attachment bases. When this is not safe, it generates a repetition mechanism in each and every one of the relationships with the attachment figures in the adult stage, especially in the couple relationship, creating a repetition compulsion and a pattern of toxic relationships or entrapment. loving that is necessary to identify and cut as soon as possible through specialized psychotherapy. It is what I call in one of my books the traps of love.

Q. Why the mother and not the father?

R. As evolved mammals we establish a very special bond with the mother during the nine months of pregnancy, in which the child shares all her emotions through the placenta, and later during the lactation period. It is the most critical period in the life of any human being. If something goes wrong, it will stay wrong forever.

Iñaki Piñuel is a psychologist, essayist, researcher and professor at the University of Alcalá de Henares in Madrid.

Q. What is this unconditional love you speak of?

R. It is something biological and emotional that the mother instinctively offers to the newborn and that the baby expects by default. When that connection does not occur, problems begin. The child needs to receive that emotional experience of being loved for himself without conditions, so that later in adolescence he can draw on that emotional reservoir from the past and build rational self-love, that is, his self-esteem.

Q. What are the bases of the secure attachment of the mother to the baby?

R. John Bowlby, an English psychoanalyst noted for his interest in child development and his pioneering work on attachment theory, points out that the goal of the human attachment system is to make the child feel secure. The presence of parental figures should make the child feel safe if all goes well. Anxiety, uncertainty and fear are reduced by confidence in availability and accessibility. Mary D. Salter Ainsworth —American psychoanalyst— points out that those who are not able to establish secure attachments during their childhood with their parents tend to look for substitute attachment figures.

Q. According to the Estivill method, at six months the child must sleep alone, in his own room, with the light off and without crying when his parents decide to leave him. What causes this habit in that child?

R. It produces an avoidant or anxious attachment system and a child who has been convinced as a little baby that the world is something hostile, cold and unpredictable, or that the world is something from which nothing good can be expected. A whole prelude to all kinds of problems for the future adult and for society. A true forge of social problems.

Q. What are the consequences of not having that secure attachment?

R. Children subjected to the devastating process of being unable to securely attach at a critical time for their psychological development because of a psychologically unavailable or physically non-existent parent are committed to struggling for life. They are forced to cope with a broken attachment system because of the damage that has been inflicted on their ability to bond. The power of adults to provide a secure base for their children implies a basic biosocial contract between both parties. This contract is broken when these, instead of a secure base of attachment and refuge, produce a formidable wound in their children and generate trauma due to abuse, abandonment or maltreatment. The abuses cover a wide spectrum in the perversion of the child’s attachment system. Traditionally, it is well understood how sexual abuse and physical violence and punishment inflicted on young children at the hands of their attachment figures produce trauma in them. Whenever a child is used for something and this is not perceived as an end in itself, there is a violation of the child’s soul.

Q. How does the lack of secure attachment end up coming out in adolescence?

R. The child who did not receive unconditional love is deprived of the emotional fuel they need to thrive in adolescence and learn to take care of themselves.

Q. Why are these children prime prey for psychopaths, narcissists, and abusers?

R. Once those patterns are set, they will accompany the child for the rest of his life, making him vulnerable to adult psychopathic and narcissistic abuse. Freeing the person from that repetition compulsion by identifying the obstacle is the goal of working with victims of psychopaths, narcissists, and other weeds. It is crucial to help the victim understand her own innocence from the technical explanation of how mimicry and mirror neurons work in matters of desire and how the skandalon [un obstáculo con el que uno se tropieza sistemáticamente]. Once he understands how the chaining to the obstacle or attachment to the perpetrator works mimetically, the victim can understand himself not as the guilty author of strange unconscious processes, but as innocent for having been shocked by adults who did not take care of her and who perpetrated all kinds of abuse on her. That way she can be helped to quickly and effectively break out of that pattern.

You can follow Mamas & Papas on Facebook, Twitter or sign up here to receive our biweekly newsletter.