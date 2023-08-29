Over the past few days, fans have been graced with some very exciting updates on the live-action series of one piecebased on the author’s manga Eiichiro Odaproduced by NetflixTomorrow Studios (responsible for the adaptation of cowboy bebop for Netflix and snowpiercer for T.N.T.) and the publisher Shueisha. From a behind the scenes video to a letter from Eiichiro Oda Offering advice on the best way to present the series on streaming, to the release of a very special trailer, the hits have just kept coming, and it looks like they’re not stopping anytime soon.

And what better way to make this point than with a new behind-the-scenes video that shows what a break the star of the series had, Inaki Godoy (Interpreting Monkey D Luffy), to meet and talk with Eiichiro Oda about the manga and anime, and what it was like to bring the story to life in a live-action format. Here’s a look at a wonderful and moving moment. Be sure to check out Godoy’s reaction when the manga creator tells him that he couldn’t imagine anyone else in the role and how much his acting made him laugh. They are really lovely scenes.

Via: Youtube