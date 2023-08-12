The next big thing coming to Netflix is the live action adaptation of one piecewhich opens on August 31, 2023. The actor Inaki Godoy assumes the main role of luffyand Netflix interviewed him, which surprisingly centered on a lot of talk about Nintendo.

Netflix has a series of videos called “Growing Up Geeked” which shares in Youtube and who talks to actors about their childhood hobbies that have carried over into their later years. In the case of Inaki Godoyit is very clear that he not only has a passion for video games, but is also a huge fan of Nintendo in general.

During the Interview, Inaki shares your appreciation for the franchises of Mario and Legend of Zelda in general, and specifically mentions Super Mario Galaxy like a work of art. Then bring that conversation back to the idea of ​​desperately wanting a Game Cubesince he would love the opportunity to play all the classics on that system.

Hey Nintendonow would be the perfect time to jump on the hype bandwagon for one piece And help Inaki Godoy to make your dreams come true!

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Poor actors, they work a lot and they can’t buy a console, that’s why later we see poor Beli playing with pirated consoles :…(