We have been following him like a compass of what is happening for so many years that it is almost disconcerting to hear him say: “It’s hard for me to give my opinion. It costs me a lot ”. The confession of Iñaki Gabilondo (San Sebastián, 78 years old), surpassed half a century of active journalism and with one of the most solid reputations in the country, is an attempt to explain why he has decided to leave current comments behind definitively, until now inseparable from his career.

In the midst of that hubbub in which it is increasingly difficult to distinguish if a gathering discusses the Government, a controversial arbitration decision or the infidelities of a celebrity of average hair, Gabilondo has chosen to say enough. In this trench-prone Spain, his temperance and thoughtful style have always been a successful rarity. At this point, with the politics more risque than ever and still rising a little more every day, Iñaki Gabilondo declared himself overwhelmed.

The resignation to continue practicing as a daily analyst is by no means a withdrawal from the profession. Maintains a weekly slot in Day by day, the SER program with which it woke up several generations of Spaniards every day and in which it gives a voice to young people with initiative. Movistar + has just issued two of his programs in which he tried to guess the lines of the future after the pandemic with interviews with great international academics. Neither discouragement with the present nor the virus have stopped him, although he slides another confession: “The pandemic has been like a flash that has faced me in my old age. I have known for a long time that I am old, but I have never seen that I am part of that disposable material that we old people are for this geronthophobic virus that has attacked us ”.

“I have always attached great importance to the way messages are transmitted,” says the journalist from San Sebastian. Daniel Riera

You seem like the journalist who flees today because you no longer support it.

To do this work you have to have faith and I was losing it. Ramoneda [Josep, ensayista y comentarista político] He used to say to me: ‘You are a dreamer, you only talk about consensus’. No, no … Politics is the management of dissent, and consensus is the end point of a journey that is reached or not, but which is reached in some things where we establish what we call common sense, shared territory. I was losing faith when I saw the impossibility of reaching common points in something. And you start to feel great personal discomfort at having to come to the fore every day with excessive skepticism.

Some argue the opposite: that the journalist has to be a disbeliever.

Can be. I do not pretend to establish a universal theory, I say what has happened to me. I have always believed that what I was doing was not very important, but that it had some use. Now, with positions so ultra-determined, defended in a theological way, as in the wars of religion, you end up with the feeling that what you are doing is useless. I am 78 years old and, at a certain age, doing what you don’t want has something obscene about it. Now it seems that for everything there is an official response from the right and another from the left. I have never hidden my ideology, but that has not solved the enigmas posed by the present.

“I think there has been a certain unanimity that I have been a decent professional,” says Iñaki Gabilondo, pictured here during his conversation with ICON. Daniel Riera

But there is, despite everything, a passion that remains, because you have not retired, you continue to do a job every week.

If I have health, possibilities and I am reasonably alert, I do not want to get out of the middle of life, I am happily integrated into it. And above all, I have the privilege of being offered things that I like. What I have been removing is the daily din.

He says he has never hidden his ideas, but at the same time has achieved great credibility and respect. How did you do it?

Well, there are people who hate me a lot. What happens is that when you have been around for many years … Solvency is given a sum of decency for a longer time. I think there has been a certain unanimity that I have been a decent professional. I have made mistakes, but I have not been suspected of playing dirty. Although I have not been rid of the atrocities, things have been said about me that have caused me a lot of pain. And they have mounted me large numbers in restaurants and so on. As a consequence of 11-M and the role of the SER in those days, the month is still rare – until recently I would say the week – in which someone on the street does not challenge me.

You came to recognize that José María Aznar made you bring out the worst in yourself.

I have always attached great importance to the way messages are transmitted and I must admit that with him I have sometimes lost my temper. It drove me crazy. I would continue to criticize him today the same, but I cannot be proud of having lost good manners at times. Coincidentally, the other day I ran into him at a restaurant and we greeted each other politely. Shapes are very important, especially in the most popular media.

Well, the trend seems the opposite: political gatherings end up shouting.

It is another of the elements that contribute to my discouragement. Discussing issues such as the Catalan problem, the monarchy or terrorism in a bar row, as if we were discussing whether or not it has been a penalty, seems extraordinarily bad to me. And I’m afraid of the effect it has on people.

Have journalism and communication gotten a little out of hand? To journalists, to companies …

Journalism is experiencing a process of transition, like everything else, very acute. It has been very marked by the feeling of financial panic in companies. This has prevented the development of other elements: investigation, higher quality work… Junk journalism arises, with junk contracts and jobs. And also the temptation to try to follow shortcuts to reach people, the search for likes. Journalism must ask itself what people have the right to know, but if what we ask ourselves is only what people want to hear, we distort our work.

A new panic has also entered us: social networks have made us lose the monopoly of mediation before the audience.

We are immersed in an ocean of signals in which ours is only one of the many that reach the audience. That confirms that we must mark our point well, like a drinking water reservoir in the middle of a pile of undrinkable water. It is not enough to say that others are lying. You have to prove your position by offering quality and, above all, independence. Because it is not worth saying that quality journalism was what we did when we were alone. The so-called quality journalism should begin by analyzing how good it was.

“Journalism has controlled power, but it has less controlled its own power,” explains the Basque communicator. Daniel Riera

When we had a monopoly on information, did we become complacent?

And worse. Journalism has controlled power, but it has less controlled its own power.

When did Spanish politics get screwed up?

There are several moments, but to point out one less talked about: when we completely misinterpret the wave of prosperity. A humble country, which had lived in austerity, which was poor even when we were the kings of the universe, believed that it had become rich. And we did not care that this was at the cost of liberalizing the entire land, of putting the country up for sale, of priming a pump that would end up exploding. That’s when everything started to screw up. And when the crash of 2008 arrived and that collapsed, we did not interpret that our formidable fragility was being exposed, but we thought that this was happening because Zapatero was ruling. If Aznar or Jesus Christ had been resurrected, it would have been very similar, because the hecatomb was worldwide. But we lost the opportunity to understand that there was a structural fragility in this country and we had to undertake a deep modernization process. And we did not enter an economic crisis, but a kind of brutal psychosocial stupor. It was waking up from a dream.

Have you been disappointed in what was called new politics?

No, because it was not necessary to make an excessive illusion either. Society has become much more complex and this is reflected in our parliament. To the one that does not like, bad luck, it is the one that there is, however difficult it is to manage it. The new political formulations responded to this complexity. Some of my generation were angry that they showed up. I, on the other hand, never expected much or little, I simply saw it as a result of the new reality. What surprises you is the naivety of those who thought that this could be much easier. Building a grassroots political tool is a very complicated matter. Those of Podemos did not realize that turning the guerrilla into a regular army is always a demonic exercise.

“The ‘youtubers’ see me as a pachyderm, but I am amused,” says Iñaki Gabilondo. Daniel Riera

In his generation, the revisionism of the Transition is also very annoying.

It surprises me that what all that meant is not appreciated. We are not saying that it has to be reproduced as it is now, but then we lived a moment of maximum complication that politics resolved by agreeing. And what did not seem possible was possible. Because it was as if now you put Aznar and Otegi at the same table. This is what we mean when we invoke the spirit of Transition. I am also very surprised that this is the first generation to ask for explanations from the previous ones. They say: “What a shit of democracy you left us.” We never told our parents that they had left us a shitty country. And we were in a dictatorship.

Is there a current communicator that you particularly identify with?

Oops, there are many …

Jordi Évole?

Oh yes, of course. We are friends. But there are also many in the second row: Aimar Bretos… What intrigues me is the people who are 17 years old. Where are they going to come out? I have the impression that by peteneras, by another site. You begin to live in a different way, to consume in a different way … Changes are going to come from there, also in our trade. Because already Ibai [Llanos] and all those …

Have you followed it?

Of course, I follow everything. These new phenomena amaze me, but I follow them with admiration and surprise. Although the fat, fat change is not there, it comes behind. In the world there are countless initiatives, journalistic as well.

Before Ibai, those of us of a certain age tended to despise the youtubers.

I learned long ago not to despise them. I have been taken to his meetings many times as a guy who has met dinosaurs. Sometimes they ask me if I think YouTube is a new means of communication and I say: “New? But what insolence you have, that you think that things have only changed when you arrive and they will not change anymore. In five minutes, YouTube is going to be a superlative antiquity ”. I have always approached these phenomena with respect and curiosity, also that of Ibai, which is already becoming a classic and in ten minutes it will be conventional. They see me as a pachyderm, but they find it funny.

And do not all these news leave you feeling that this is no longer your time?

But I have already known for a long time that this is not my time. We are in retreat. It will remain my world until the last day of my life, but we no longer drive the car.

