Iñaki del Pino, an industrial engineer from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, joined Navantia in 2002 as an Assembly Engineer, to later hold the position of Head of the Assembly and Repairs Workshop. Then other positions of responsibility would come until in 2021 he was appointed director of the Engine Business Unit, whose factory celebrates his 75th anniversary. On the occasion of the inauguration in the port of Cartagena of an exhibition for these 75 years of history, Iñaki del Pino reviews the evolution of the Engine Factory and the achievements made in this time.

What

75th Anniversary Photographic Exhibition organized by Navantia and LA VERDAD.

dates

From November 25 to December 11.

Place

Heroes of Cavite Square.

–How has the Navantia Engine Factory evolved in these 75 years?

–From the factory where Krupp engines began to be manufactured in 1947 to the current one in 2022, evolution has always had the purpose of maintaining and developing our design and manufacturing capabilities to provide solutions to the demands of our customers. . With this objective, we can see the evolution from three main pillars: the continuous improvement and modernization of the facilities; the constant training and training of workers; and always being in a process of change in business models that allows us to optimize and increase the quality of our products according to the specific requirements and needs of our customers.

STRATEGIC PLAN

“Digital transformation is a fundamental pillar because it has improved our competitiveness”



– What inflection points do you consider essential to explain the great recognition that the factory currently has?

–It is difficult to choose between so many milestones and important moments, but perhaps I would opt for the moment in which the construction of the G submarines and their engines was awarded to Cartagena by the Council of Ministers, because that was the true origin of engine manufacturing. diesel. Also, the signing of license agreements with Sulzer, MAN, MTU and Caterpillar were great milestones for the Factory. And, of course, the design and manufacture of our own engine, the Bravo, or the more than thirty power generation and cogeneration plants that we develop throughout the world, a great symbol of our diversification.

What other achievements would you highlight?

–The signing of the Spanish Navy Engine Sustainability Contract with which we manage the life cycle of 300 engines on 82 Navy ships. And, although it has not been a naval project, the Factory has a special affection for the milestone of the 239 engines for the Leopard battle tanks. I believe that any of these projects represents us well, without forgetting the figures that support us: more than 2,600 engines manufactured for customers around the world.

–How important is the digital transformation process and what has it translated into?

–It is one of the pillars of Navantia’s Strategic Plan. In our case, there are several lines in which we have implemented improvements: the implementation of digital processes in the manufacture and assembly of engines, the replacement of traditional machining centers with modern numerical control machines, the renovation of work spaces and, of course, the developments of plant and maintenance digital twins. All these initiatives lead us to be more effective and efficient in production processes, thus reducing manufacturing costs, as well as non-quality costs. In other words, it has improved our competitiveness and ensures the sustainability of the business, in addition to making us a benchmark for operational excellence and digitization within Navantia. For example, the plant digital twin will allow us to optimize material and human resources to adapt production to the changing needs of our environment and with the maintenance digital twin we will be able to offer our clients a condition-based maintenance model, reducing costs. and increasing the reliability of your equipment.

INITIATIVE

“This 75th anniversary allows us to make the company visible and strengthen the link with the Region”



– How do you assess the renewal of the agreements with your partners MAN Energy Solutions and MTU?

–First of all, these licenses allow us to continue having in our catalog the most innovative and technologically advanced solutions on the market. But in addition, the fact of being able to maintain the trust of our technological partners for more than 50 years shows that the Cartagena factory continues to be a world benchmark in engine manufacturing. Likewise, each renewal or increase in the scope of the licenses supposes a great challenge at the management level, since the negotiations to obtain the most beneficial contractual conditions possible for our company and, in turn, incorporating new products into our portfolio represent a great commitment at all levels.

-How is the anniversary being lived within Navantia?

-With much interest and much support. We have had the favor of all departments, from the Services Department, the Communication and Marketing Department; that of International Relations and, of course, from the Presidency, which has allowed us to develop the planned initiatives. The objective of initiatives like this is to make the company more visible to the different sectors of the citizenry, strengthen the link with our Region and share our achievements with all those people or institutions that have led us to be who we are today.

–How do you assess the fact that photographic exhibitions such as the one that is inaugurating make it possible to vindicate the historical importance of Navantia in the city?

–We are a technological and strategic company that generates a lot of wealth for Cartagena, the Region of Murcia and Spain. That which is evidence we must make it more visible to citizens. This photographic exhibition aims to show the most important milestones achieved during these years, the development and evolution of the factory and what the Engine Factory will be like in the future. We are especially excited about this initiative for the people who have developed their professional careers at the Engine Factory and who are no longer active so that they can see and show the fruit of so many years of dedication and sense of belonging.