Iñaki Alkiza, former president of Real Sociedad and of the General Meetings of Gipuzkoa, has died this Tuesday at the age of 89, as reported by the San Sebastian club. At Real Sociedad, he was a director of the Board of José Luis Orbegozo in the 1980s, under whose mandate the San Sebastian club won two leagues. He succeeded Orbegozo in 1983 as president of Real Sociedad with the difficult challenge of maintaining the successes. Under his direction, the club opened up to signing foreign players and construction of the new Anoeta stadium began. In 1987, he won the Copa del Rey.

In addition, during the presidency of Alkiza la Real it undertook its transformation into a Sports Public Limited Company (SAD) throughout 1992, after which it left office. He resigned after these milestones and argued that he did not want to interfere in the career of his son Bittor, a newcomer to the first team and currently second coach of Osasuna. In 1994, two years after Iñaki left office, Bittor Alkiza was transferred by Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao.

Iñaki Alkiza, in addition to being president, was also a Real Madrid player, with whom he made his debut on April 1, 1956 against Atlético de Madrid. He came to play 73 games with the first team between the 55-56 and 60-61 seasons, in which he scored 9 goals.

In his political facet, always linked to the nationalist parties, Alkiza was a member of the first municipal manager of San Sebastián as a representative of the PNV, while the first municipal elections were called after the restoration of democracy. Subsequently, after temporarily abandoning politics to carry out management functions at Real Sociedad, Alkiza participated in the 1995 foral elections as EA’s candidate for deputy general of Gipuzkoa, although it was four years later, in a joint candidacy between PNV and EA, when he became president of the General Meetings during the 1999-2003 legislature. In her greeting speech, Alkiza expressed her “hope for the opportunity that was opening up for Basque society at the gates of the 21st century due to the ETA truce”, and pointed to the Juntas as “the perfect framework” for the citizens perceived that the “new times” had also reached this institution.

The funeral in memory of Iñaki Alkiza will take place this Wednesday, at 7:00 p.m., in the San Luis Gonzaga parish in the Herrera neighborhood of San Sebastián.

