Inail, the record nest egg that infuriates unions and companies: “Pathological management”

The numbers don’t add up, the INAIL continues to increase profits but the accidents at work are constantly increasing. The little treasure from well 3.6 billion which appears in the 2023 consolidated financial statements of the Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work, approved on Friday by the Board of Directors. A record – according to what La Repubblica has found – that drags another record: over 41 billion in the Treasury accountthe state’s piggy bank fueled mainly by Inail. The more money there is, less debt must be incurred. Less debt means fewer BTP auctions. But Inail was born for a completely different reason. Namely prevent diseasesaccidents and deaths at work. The data on the nest egg is in contrast with the situation in companies, accidents at work are continuously increasinghave grown – as certified by Inail itself – 2-3% in the first five months of 2024.

The non-repayable incentives to companies that improve safety conditions are the symbol of Inail’s inertia. They are now valid – according to what La Repubblica has learned – about 500 million. But the “Isi tender”, as it is called, is so slow and bureaucratic that Nobody knows how much of this money goes to the companies. From 2010 to 2023 they went to tender over 3.5 billion. Less than half would have actually been assigned. Then there is the discount in the tariff for virtuous companies, more fluid than the Isi tender: if you invest in safety, you pay a lower premium. There are just 200 million here. And less than 30 thousand companies benefited last year, on 2 million to involve. That 200 million ceiling has been stuck for years. It cannot be raised unless the tariffs are also increased. No government would do that. Court of Auditors is perplexed by the choices made by Inail. While labor unions And businesses they call it a “pathological management“.