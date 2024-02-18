He INAIthe guarantor agency of the transparency public -perhaps the most important democratic advance of the last 20 years-, has been under fire throughout the entire López Obrador administrationwhich has proposed his disappearance in the package of last-minute constitutional reform initiatives. But in recent weeks he has attracted inquiries from the two main presidential candidates, which opens the enigma of what the definition will be in this field of Claudia Sheinbaum and of Xochitl Galvez.

He sabotage against him National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Datawhich is currently chaired by Adrián Alcalá, faces multiple fronts: attacks everyday in the morning of Palace; the prolonged blockade – with the complicity of the Senate – to appoint missing members of its plenary session. Also, a cyclical internal struggle, either due to bureaucratic interests, or due to the imposition of emissaries of external powers, as is happening today with Commissioner Julieta del Río Venegas, subject to the Morenoist Zacatecan governor David Monreal.

Representatives of the doctor's teams Sheinbaum and engineering Galvez They went, on different dates in January, to the headquarters of the INAI to exchange impressions with its four members – for more than a year three more positions have been headless. The signals left by each meeting deeply disagreed.

On behalf of the presidential candidate of the ruling party (Morena and satellite parties), a mission headed by Javier Corral, former governor of Chihuahua, coordinator of anti-corruption issues and himself with a career identified with transparency, attended. Visitors used the best form of communication: asking. They left a good taste in the mouth.

The campaign coordinator of the opposition front (PAN-PRI-PRD), Santiago Creel, also requested a meeting, but only María Elena Pérez Jaén, a stormy and controversial character, attended. According to testimonies collected, the emerging federal deputy (she replaced the current PAN governor of Aguascalientes, Teresa Jiménez), displayed her best skill: an irrepressible protagonism.

The absence of Creel – Secretary of the Interior under the Fox government, when the creation of the then IFAI was approved – projected a lack of sensitivity on the part of the Gálvez team at an important juncture in the debate on public transparency in Mexico.

The political contests leading up to the polls next June will not be able to avoid the positions of Claudia Sheinbaum, refractory of the López Obrador government in terms of transparency and accountability, as demonstrated in the assignment of contracts by direct assignment to both the favorite companies of the Mexican economy – such as those of engineer Carlos Slim – and to temporary companies that emerged at the time. protection of the new administration.

The deliberation of this agenda must also inevitably address whether the legal design of the INAI is adequate for the challenges it must face, which includes the appointment of its commissioners with criteria that guarantee experience and independence.

Notes: What could have happened during Javier May's administration in Fonatur that this organization, which was entrusted with building the Mayan Train, entered into a silent process of administrative extinction? No one in the Treasury and Communications Secretariats agreed to receive May's financial statements, so that bitter task was entrusted, from the shadows, to Senator José Antonio Álvarez Lima. May Rodríguez, an ally of now President López Obrador since the late 1980s, barely finished high school. Could it be that his youthful skills as a tinsmith endowed him with talents in one of the most emblematic works of the six-year term? Some merit will have accumulated, that he is now Morena's official candidate for the governorship of Tabasco – the new territory ceded to organized crime.

