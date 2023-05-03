After Minister Loretta Ortiz rejected a suspension request for the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) could meet with four commissioners, the body filed a claim appeal against this refusal.

The president commissioner of the INAI, Blanca Lilia Ibarra, pointed out that they will continue to work firmly and with citizen conviction, resorting to the institutional and legal mechanisms so that the Institute can fulfill its functions.

In addition, he called on society to defend the autonomous body, since it belongs solely to society and transparency benefits everyone.

In a press conference, the commissioner president of the INAI stressed that the attack on the Institute represents a threat to democracy, the rights and freedoms of Mexicans, since transparency is essential for its proper functioning. For this reason, the INAI will continue to be uncomfortable for those in power, since it does not work to please the rulers.

For her part, Commissioner Julieta del Río called on the 779 transparency units to continue responding to requests for information, since the Ministry of the Interior has made calls not to respond to them.

He even clarified some speculations that have been made about INAI, such as that the institute has not put corrupt officials in jail, to which he explained that the law does not allow INAI to do this.

The INAI has not been able to meet for a month, since it does not have the necessary quorum to do so. According to what is established in article 33 of the Federal Law on Transparency and Access to Public Information, the plenary session of the Institute must be made up of seven commissioners and the sessions held will be valid with the attendance of at least five of them.