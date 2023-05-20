In response to the recent decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in which it is declared that projects such as the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the airports of Palenque, Chetumal and Tulum are considered of national security and public interest, INAI has filed a complaint before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

This legal action seeks to question the presidential decision and guarantee that the principles of transparency, access to information and protection of personal data are respected, says the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

The INAI considers that it is fundamental that large-scale projects are subject to accountability and citizen participation, since they have an impact both in the social sphere and in the environment.

The decree issued by the head of the Executive declares that the construction of the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the airports of Palenque, Chetumal and Tulumamong other works, are considered national security and public interest.

The INAI maintains that this decree violates the suspension that was granted by the SCJN in the constitutional controversy 217/2021, presented by the Institute itself in December 2021 to challenge the Agreement of November 22 of the same year, through which the President declared the projects and infrastructure works of the federal government as national security.

The SCJN, upon admitting the constitutional controversy, determined the suspension of all the effects and consequences of the aforementioned Agreement, since its execution could restrict the right to information, since the information derived from said projects and works could also be considered as reserved. for national security and public interest, the agency said.

After a careful analysis of the content of the recently published Decree, the INAI has concluded that it is in the same terms as the November 2021 Agreement and, therefore, violates the suspension granted by the SCJN.

He warned that this situation could represent a restriction on access to information related to works such as the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the airports of Palenque, Chetumal and Tulum, among others.

He stressed that the suspension granted is still in force, since the constitutional controversy has not yet been fully resolved.

President López Obrador signed the decree by which the facilities of the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the international airports of Palenque, Chiapas and the international airports of Palenque, Chiapas and from Chetumal and Tulum in Quintana Roo.

“There is a deliberate action, in bad faith, anti-popular, concerted, in which the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is in collusion, so we have to search legally, because I have power and there is a National Security Council, which has the power to issue this decree. It is not illegal, but we are protecting,” said the president.

The objective is to protect from the corruption and irresponsibility of members of the Judiciary the strategic works that have tried to stop for responding to the interests of opposition groups, pointed out the head of the Executive.