Mexico City.- Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE)you must present a list of the athletes and coaches that have received resources from the commission and have outstanding debts or verifications.

This situation led to the intervention of National Institute of Transparency and Access to Public Information (INDI) when requesting the public servant be transparent with the delivery of resources to mexican athletes high perfomance.

The commissioner, Norma Julieta del Río Venegasassured that the CONADE has the obligation, by law, to make public the stimuli intended to enhance the sport in Mexicothrough agreements with the different sports federations.

“Having clear and complete information on the management and exercise of resources, not only in the sports sphere, is the recognition of a co-responsible relationship between the authorities that allocate funds for certain activities and beneficiaries.”

He INAI touched on the case of Mexican Artistic Swimming Team who stopped receiving money from his scholarships since last December as well as the example of Paola Longoriawho stopped receiving support from CONADE three years ago, stating that he had unverified debts of 1.6 million.

The resolution of INAI arose after a request that a person made to the CONADE of Ana Gabriela Guevarathrough the National Transparency Platform (PNT), however the CONADE responded that it provided the information, but not in electronic format as requested by the requesting person.

Dissatisfied with the delivery of information, the applicant filed an appeal for review before the INAI. In the analysis, carried out by the presentation by the Commissioner, Norma Julieta del Río Venegasit was concluded that there is no justification that proves the impossibility of delivering the information through the portal, so the grievance of the appellant was justified.

