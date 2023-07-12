Today they are fulfilled 103 days without the Plenary of the National Institute of Transparency and Access to Information (INAI) being able to legally meet as dictated by the Transparency Law, which seriously affects the human rights of access to information and protection of personal data, they assured in an interview for DEBATE, Adrián Alcalá, commissioner of INAI, and Itzel Checa, coordinator of the Public Assignments Observatory.

According to the Constitution, the integration must be of seven commissioners and the minimum quorum to meet, in accordance with Article 33 of the Federal Transparency Law, of five. Currently there are only four. The same law states that they must meet at least every week, something that until now has been impossible, explained Alcalá.

violated rights

Due to this situation, from April 1 to July 11 there are 7 thousand 053 resources or complaints that are in process, of this; 5,888 in terms of access to information and 1,165 in terms of protection of personal data. So far, 5,194 already have a draft resolution, the commissioner reported.

These complaints in process represent the violated rights of citizens, because they did not respond to them in accordance with the law or denied information and in the case of personal data, because they did not want to give them access to their medical records, data or a rectification of their own data. personal, such as correcting a birth certificate, among others, explained Adrián Alcalá.

hide information

Itzel Checa, coordinator of the Public Assignments Observatorymentioned that the denials of information from the federal government have increased, so that Mexico is in a scenario of greater secrecy, in which more information is hidden, a strategy of “not designating” that is repeated in several federal public institutions as a way of limit the powers of these institutions.

He also stated that these rights are being violated without any justification and only a constitutional mandate is being breached with impunity.

Alcalá emphasized that the rights of citizens cannot be limited by political decisions or party interests, since an institution that guarantees human rights must always be at the service of any person.

We will not allow political interests to undermine these rights, to minimize them and that is why we have resorted to the constitutional controversy where we have denounced an attack by the Senate of the Republic on our institutional design, the INAI commissioner mentioned.

Omission?

Adrián Alcalá mentioned that the omission of the Senate to designate three commissioners threatens the autonomy of INAI, which consequently causes inactivity. Hence, he emphasized that the lack of a single person undermines the design of the Institute.

On the draft resolution that Minister Loretta Ortiz has presented to the constitutional controversy in which she does not agree with the INAIsince he argues that the project was not presented in due time and form and affirms that the Senate has not been omitted in the designation, Adrián Alcalá mentioned that they do not agree with it, since he affirms that the demand was presented on time and that it does exist omission.

It is an omission due to results, because the Senate of the Republic has a constitutional mandate to elect the commissioners and for this they have to agree and designate at least one person, he explained.

Regression and helplessness

With this demand, the INAI commissioners request that the SCJN carry out an ex officio control, that is to say, that allow session, even if there are only four commissioners in the INAI plenary session.

“We hope that it will be resolved in favor of this right to information and that then the project of the speaking minister Loretta Ortiz will be discarded because it seems to us that her approaches are regressive and that they leave us defenseless,” said Itzel Checa, coordinator of the Observatory of Public Allocations.