Mexico City.- The National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) asked Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who will be Secretary of the Interior starting next October 1, to engage in a dialogue regarding the functions of the guarantor body.

In its X account, the Institute expressed its willingness to engage in a constructive and respectful exchange of ideas.

“The INAI Plenary congratulates Ms. Rosa Icela Rodríguez on her appointment as head of the Ministry of the Interior of the new administration, and reiterates its respectful request to open spaces for constructive and respectful dialogue regarding the constitutional functions that the institution performs, always in the spirit of collaboration,” it said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed the Institute’s elimination and that its functions be assumed by the Secretariat of Public Administration (SFP) and the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF).

Yesterday, after President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced four new appointments to her Cabinet, including Rodríguez, the next person in charge of domestic policy said that she will open the department to dialogue.

“We are very grateful to the doctor for this appointment and what I can tell you is that we are going to work with dialogue, with a lot of civility, with a lot of respect; with the population, with the different sectors, with the businessmen; with the governors, with the deputies, senators; with the social groups, also, of course, with women, men and young people.

“We will also be working very intensively with human rights activists, as well as with indigenous groups, in short, with everyone,” he said.