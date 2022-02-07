After the controversy that has been witnessed before the Presidential Plane Rafflethe National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), requested the National Lottery (LOTENAL)present detailed information about the Great Special Draw 235.

The INAI announced that it requested the agency to present clear information to identify the 2 billion pesos that have been used to pay for the winning tickets of the Grand Special Draw 235of the Presidential Plane that was raffled September 15, 2020.

“The National Lottery for Public Assistance (LOTENAL), must seek and publicize the analysis carried out by the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (INDEP), with the purpose of identifying the 2 billion pesos used to pay for the tickets. winners”, the Institute pointed out.

In this way, the INAI submitted to LOTENAL the request in which it requests provide information about the Collaboration Agreement signed between the National Lottery and the INDEP, which took place on March 12, 2020.

This information should include the actions that were carried out, the discounts made for operating expenses of LOTENAL in the Great Draw; as well as the transfers of the remainder, and their yields, the rescission or termination of the agreement including the annexes and modifications of such arrangement.

It is important that the organization also present all communication channels, via email between the LOTENAL, INDEP and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP)who have any kind of relationship with the grand drawin addition to integrating the Bases of Collaboration.

The famous Presidential Plane

The famous Presidential Plane Raffle It has been quite an issue since the six-year term of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Although the Draw was not made from the beginning, the reality is that the Airplane was subject to the data presented on the cost of maintenance, as well as what had been previously spent on the aircraft.

The Plane was acquired during the six-year term of the former Michoacan president Felipe Calderon Hinojosahowever, was used to a greater extent in the government of former PRI president Enrique Pena Nietolater AMLO, suggested selling it and then raffling it off to recover resources and presumably send them to the health sector.

After being offered and failing to get a single buyer for the Boeing 787 Dreamlinerwhich was purchased by 218 million pesoswas put into a raffle, although the winner of the Great Draw will not acquire the plane, but will be awarded one of the hundred prizes of 20 million Mexican pesos.