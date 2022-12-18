Mexico City.- The Marine Secretary (Semar) must deliver a public version of the information related to the Dependency Helicopter Crash, occurred near the Los Mochis airport, in Sinaloa, last July, where 14 public servants diedresolved the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

Semar must report on 12 specific points requested by an individual: curriculum vitae of the accident investigators; powers and attributions of the General Prosecutor of the Republic to investigate air accidents technically; report from the helicopter manufacturer; navigation certificate; document proving the fuel load before the accident; insurance policy; bill; equipment with which it has to alert of lack of fuel; black box reporting; final opinion of the accident; flight log, black box audio and flight by Navigation Services in the Mexican Airspace (Seneam) and the controller.

“In the country there are 8,240 obligated subjects -institutions, public entities, political parties- that have the obligation to inform society about their work and those matters of public interest and, of course, the Armed Forces are no exception. On July 15 of this year in all the media it was public news that a Semar helicopter had fallen near Sinaloa and where 14 members of this Secretariat died,” said Commissioner Norma Julieta del Río Venegas.

When presenting the matter before the Plenary, Del Río Venegas stressed that “clarifying the reasons and causes of what happened is in the public interest, particularly of the relatives of the public servants who lost their lives. Access to justice is fundamental in repairing the damage.”

In the specific case, an individual requested, through the National Transparency Platform (PNT), information about the accident of a helicopter from the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) near the Los Mochis airport, Sinaloa, where there were 14 elements dead and one injured.

In its response to the requester of the information, Semar indicated that the documentaries that account for the copy of the aforementioned record are non-existent; the curriculum of the researchers; the powers and attributions of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to investigate the aforementioned accident; navigation certificate; the report of the manufacturing company; the document proving the fuel; the final opinion of the claim; the flight log; the audio of the black box and the flight of Seneam.