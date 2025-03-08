INAEM workers call a strike on 8M to denounce the salary gap: “The tiredness is very large”

The technicians of the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (INAEM) are summoned to the East 8M strike. The workers denounce a gender salary gap in the feminized sections: tailoring, makeup, hairdressing, production and registered assistants. Inaem’s direction denies that the gap is gender. The claim is old, but everything accelerated on February 10, when the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, and the director of INAEM, Paz Santa Cecilia, met with the unions before the press conference to announce the expected reform of the institute.

According to sources present at that meeting, in which the unions approached the project and it was scheduled to initiate the negotiations of a new agreement, it was denied that there were a gender salary gap. Something that, according to the workers, filled the glass. “The tiredness is already very large, we have been claiming and denouncing this for many years, but the other day, when Paz Santa Cecilia denied it, it hurt a lot, it was a very hard stick for the workers,” explains to this newspaper Jimena Fernández Eichelbaum, governor at the María Guerrero Theater of the National and Worker Dramatic Center of INAEM for 20 years.

The controversy deals with the scrolling accessories of schedule and holidays. Feminized tailoring, hairdressing and makeup sections charge 63 euros per month less than masculinized (machinery, lights, sound and use). The councilors, another feminized section, have a salary difference of almost 65 euros, as this newspaper has proven in workers’ payrolls. In makeup, all staff, 17 people, are women. In hairdressing, of the nine workers, only one is a man. The same goes for tailoring, there is only one worker in front of 27 workers. In the production and governor sections, both of one hundred women amounts to 75%.

Workers insist that there is a clear gender gap, since all sections have the same conditions of time displacement and work on holidays and for all technical personnel the same training is required, a M1 level (higher degree FP).





To questions from this newspaper, INAEM confirms the existence of a work gap, but not gender. He argues that in the labor agreement carried out more than thirty years ago, labor differences were established depending on the physical space where they were carried out: “The Ministry of Culture and the INAEM are committed to the elimination of the gap and that is why we have been working in the revision of the accessories for a long time so that this situation is reversed.”

The Institute also points to this newspaper the special interest that this address is dedicating to implement various transversal equality policies that affect aid to the sector and creators, the programming of each of its production units and the same management team, where the four subdirections are directed by women.

A policy that the minister wanted to reinforce this past March 5 by surprising the meeting of the Equality Commission of the Ministry of Culture in which he asked the workers on this issue, which they could inform him. He was also transferred to his concern about the little monitoring of men in training for the prevention of sexual harassment and because of sex and the need to renew the protocol of intimate scenes on stage.

We have been claiming and denouncing this for many years, but the other day, when Paz Santa Cecilia denied it, it hurt us a lot, it was a very hard stick for the workers Jimena Fernández Eichelbaum

– Regidora at the María Guerrero Theater

The labor legislation of INAEM technicians was born in a first labor agreement in 1992, where differences were already stipulated by complement of scrolling of schedule, something that remained when in 1998 a unique agreement was created for all workers of the General State Administration and it was decided that INAEM staff would enter through a transitory provision. Differences that INAEM has historically implemented among its workers with a macho language, since feminized sections are called “2nd technicians”, while male as “1st technicians.”

This strike arrives at an INAEM that has many open fronts in the workplace. Topics such as conciliation, work precariousness and excessive temporality (of 48% where more than 70% are women), are placed on the negotiating table of the new agreement. The workers’ commissions union that has called the strike, however, believe that the gender issue is always displaced in the face of the claims that affect all workers.

“We want an immediate solution to collect the same as our partners. Because we also losing purchasing power in each regulation of accessories. We know that INAEM is making an effort to improve salaries, we appreciate the parity policies of this new management team, but we see that these improvements are always with existing inequality, ”explains Eichelbaum, a member of the union.

The region at the theater has changed a lot since 1992. It was a much smaller section. Today the region is fundamental, it is the department that controls and coordinates the entire function. But in 1992 the Regiduría was not a feminized department, its lower salary remuneration was due to the consideration and relevance that was given at that time to its work. Today, of the twenty councilors of INAEM, 15 are women. When asking Eichelbaum why they consider that this difference in the region is also a gender salary gap replies: “Have you read Sexual policy of Kate Millet? In that book puts the example of doctors in Russia who before the revolution charged a lot because they were men. And how, when women enter, they become one of the worst sectors paid. I feel it is something similar. ”

It also criticizes the salary difference Teresa Morollón Oria. “I am Sastra, well now it is called ‘costume management for live shows’, currently I work in the Valley Inclán, but I spent many years in the national ballet, which are the galleys of the INAEM,” explains this worker who entered 18 years ago as a temporary training staff and who already managed to become a staff.

Teresa does not want to forget her passage through the national ballet: “Sastrería in a department with a lot of weight in the ballet, the level of work is very high, but there is little personal, precariousness, temporality and much tour and a lot of stress. And yet the weight of the department is minimal and the work environment is very chungo, let’s say that very ‘old school’. That’s why nobody wants to go to work there, now I thank every day when I’m going to work to the CDN. ”

Before women we did not have so much representativeness, that is the origin of the problem. Traditionally it is they who have led the negotiations Teresa Morollón Oria

– SATRA IN THE NATIONAL BALLET

When asking how women feel working in the INAEM, Teresa replies: “Before women we did not have so much representativeness, that is the origin of the problem. Traditionally it is they who have led the negotiations, the struggle of the agreements began with the former Association of Tramoyistas. ” “Now in the workers’ assemblies the loss of purchasing power that we have since 2005 is claiming. And it is true, the precariousness and temporality of INAEM are a big problem. In those meetings I turn around and tell you that it is true, that they have lost purchasing level, but imagine feminized sections and everything we have been stopping for a lot of years, something that they have charged, ”he concludes.

When we ask Teresa on Saturday and what will you realize that he will go to the convened unemployment. “In the Valley Inclán we are six Sasras, Charo, Nuri, Patri, Mariajo, Resu and Me. We are with two works, Vulcano and with Ours. Let’s stop all. At first the thing was a bit cold. For example, the only tailor that is with the National Tour Theater Company in Barcelona with THE GREAT THEATER OF WORLD I wanted to stop, but it looked a little alone. But finally there is support from all the technicians, who are appreciated, and it seems that they will stop. Although they alert me that maybe they change the schedule of the function so that the strike does not come out, we will see … ”.

The strike can affect the following functions: Vulcano and Ours In the Valle Inclán Theater, Those there In the María Guerrero Theater, Don Gil of Green Calzas In the theater of comedy, The Gran Vía at the Teatro de la Zarzuela; and Wonder Women and Symphonic cycle 16 in the National Music Audit. Two functions can also be affected: Generations of the National Ballet at the Main Theater of Zaragoza and THE GREAT THEATER OF THE WORLD of the CNTC at the Romea Theater in Barcelona. The INAEM informs this newspaper that it is not contemplated that there are extra functions and that “the amount of the localities will be returned to all the spectators affected by the cancellation of any of the functions on 8M”.