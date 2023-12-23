Cida Gonçalves claims that irresponsible profiles on the social network X (former Twitter) influenced the death of young Jéssica Canedo

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, stated this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) that profiles on social networks and X (former Twitter) acted with “irresponsibility” in relation to Jéssica Vitória Canedo. The young woman, aged 22, died on Friday (Dec 22). She was being mentioned on entertainment pages on social media, such as “Choquei”, as the comedian's alleged love affair Whindersson Nunes. Both denied this information. Jéssica reported receiving hateful messages.

“It is unacceptable that the lying content against Jéssica, which led to a defamation campaign against the young woman, was not taken down either by the owner of the page or by the platform”wrote in his profile on the social network.

Cida stated that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has projects to improve the virtual environment in relation to offensive comments published on social networks. Earlier, government officials commented on the young woman's death and defended the approval of the PL of fake news and defended the regulation of digital platforms. The opposition reacted and criticized Lula's allies.

“There needs to be urgent justice for Jessica’s tragic death and we can also build a healthy and respectful environment for women on the internet in the short term”, he said. According to the minister, Jéssica's death “it is another tragedy resulting from the irresponsibility of profiles on social networks that profit from misogyny and the dissemination of lies and, equally, the lack of accountability on the platforms”.

The minister recalled the hacker attack on First Lady Rosângela da Silva's X profile, Janja, on December 11th. According to Cida, both she and Jéssica were targets of misogyny (hatred against women).

At the end of her message, Cida consoled the young woman's family: “My solidarity with family, friends and especially Jéssica’s mother”.

Understand the case

Through her Instagram profile, Jéssica Vitória Canedo denied that the prints of messages about an alleged romantic involvement between her and Whinderson were true. “All this nonsense involving my name and Whindersson is nothing more than a very dull joke”he said.

Choquei deleted publications about the case. Below is one of the posts:

Jéssica also reported having received hate messages and threats on her profile. “You are talking about my appearance, my social class, cursing my family, threatening me, calling me a gold digger, comparing me to his exes”he said when asking people to stop accessing his profile.

She stated that people were “completely crossing the line”. He said that 2023 had been the most “difficult” of her life and was grateful to have arrived in December of this year alive.

The young woman also asked people to stop and think about the “consequences” of what they were doing. “You don’t know the psychological state of those who are receiving the insults and threats”, he said.

Jéssica's mother, Inês Oliveira, had also published on the young woman's profile a request that the attacks and “lies” stop being shared. Friends of the young woman suggest that she may have committed suicide on Friday (Dec 22). This information, however, has not yet been officially confirmed.

WHAT DOES “CHOQUEI” SAY?

In a statement, “Choquei” said that there was “noany irregularity in the disclosure of the information provided” about Jéssica and Whindersson’s alleged affair. According to the profile, “there is no responsibility to be attributed for the acts carried out, given the action in good faith and regular compliance with the proposed activities”. The statement, signed by lawyer Adélia de Jesus Soares, was published on the page's Instagram profile.

The page said it wanted “emphasize that all publications were made based on data available at the time and in strict compliance with the usual activities arising from the exercise of the right to information”. Without mentioning the young woman's death, they said they regretted “deep” the episode.