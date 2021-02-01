A resident of the village of Tbilisskaya, Krasnodar Territory, set fire to his own house and, during the fire, fled to the basement located on the site. As a result, the neighbor of the homeowner suffered from the fire. This was reported by “Kubanskie Novosti”.

Related materials Further more Apartments in Russia have risen in price unprecedentedly. What will happen to prices in 2021?

The incident took place on Sovkhoznaya street. It turned out that a 65-year-old local resident put three barrels of fuel on his territory and extended hoses from them to neighboring areas. Soon he set fire to the structure, and he himself hid in a room that looked like a bomb shelter.

After a while, one of the neighbors of the inadequate resident found hoses on her site and noticed smoke. The woman tried to remove them on her own, but received burns to her face, head and neck. Soon the fire brigade came to the call, whose employees extinguished the fire. The blaze damaged an area of ​​90 square meters. The man who started the fire was found and dragged out of the basement by force. Local residents said that the man has mental problems.

In October 2020, a resident of one of the villages in Karelia, for fun, set fire to a neighbor’s house. He entered the premises when the owner was not there and set fire to old newspapers. It turned out that on that day the arsonist was drinking alcohol in the company of his acquaintances. As a result, a criminal case was opened against him, and the damage caused was estimated at several tens of thousands of rubles.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]