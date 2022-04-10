Brazil has 6 unfinished or dormant fertilizer plants, which could increase the national production capacity by 62%, if they came into operation. The projects belong to Petrobras, Potássio do Brasil and Verde Agritech.

Today, the national production capacity of the 23 operating plants is around 15.3 million tons per year, according to 2020 data from the sinprifert (National Union of Raw Materials Industry for Fertilizers). The new units would represent an increase of 9.5 million tons.

Of them, only the green agritech is expected to operate. The company intends to start potash production in the 3rd quarter. Initially, the plant in São Gotardo (MG) would produce 1.2 million tons per year, but in early March Verde’s board of directors decided to double capacity in the face of the effects of the war in Ukraine on the market.

The plant designed by Potassium from Brazil in Autazes (AM) it doesn’t get off the ground because of environmental licensing.

Although the development is being used as justification to allow mining on indigenous lands, the plant is not located within reserves. According to the president of ABPM (Brazilian Association of Mineral Research Companies), Luis Mauricio, the company depends on the approval of the indigenous peoples that circulate in the area of ​​influence of the project.

The other 4 projects belong to Petrobras. In 2020, the state-owned company hibernated the Fábrica de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados do Paraná, which produced ammonia and urea from asphalt residue. Petrobras has been trying to sell it since 2017, but never closed a contract.

The state-owned company designed 3 more plants, located in Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. It would be the Nitrogen Fertilizer Units III, IV and V, in that order. The 1st has 85% of the works completed, being recently sold to Russian group Acron. The other two were abandoned.

The units were planned during another crisis in the fertilizer market, in 2008 and 2009. At the time, the government even debated a national fertilizer plan, like the one launched in March. “This fertilizer plan provided for state and private companies to increase their national production of fertilizers.”, says the researcher Empraba, Jose Carlos Polidoro. Among the companies were Petrobras, Mosaic, Yara and the former Vale Fertilizantes.

According to Polidoro, the proposal of the producers of phosphate fertilizers was that between 2011 and 2017 Brazil would reduce its imports of this type of input to a maximum of 30%. Today, national dependence reaches 75%. “Most did not get off the ground, or the work was started and stopped at that time.”

In the case of nitrogen fertilizers, which can be produced from natural gas, the Petrobras started work on the units in Linhares (ES) and Uberaba (MG), but gave up on the projects in 2015. When asked about the projects, the state-owned company said via the press office that it has no information.

To the Power 360, the secretary of Economic Development, Tourism and Innovation of Uberaba, Rui Ramos, said that the state-owned company completed the earthworks and the foundations of the factory on the land provided by the State of Minas Gerais, in addition to having purchased part of the equipment. “With the stoppage, Petrobras sold the purchased equipment and the land returned to the state”, he says.

According to Ramos, the municipality has been looking for investors to reactivate the enterprise. A public hearing is scheduled for April 12 to discuss the fate of the area, with the participation of the state government and the private sector.

Resuming abandoned projects is also in the federal government’s plans. “We are taking actions 1 for 1. Working on each case to untangle, if it is the responsibility of the government, if it is the responsibility of the private initiative, if it needs investment. We are improving the necessary infrastructure, reducing the bureaucracy of the legal part and we will create financing conditions so that existing projects get off the ground or are finalized”, declares Polidoro, who participated in the elaboration of the National Fertilizer Plan.

For the coordinator of the Market Intelligence Center at CNA (National Confederation of Agriculture), Natália Fernandes, it would be important to increase Brazilian production of fertilizers to reduce dependence on the product coming from other countries. She says, however, that this industry tends to face unfavorable conditions in the country.

“It is a very complex industry, which needs, for example, the extraction of ore or natural gas to produce. Natural gas is very expensive in Brazil. So, how competitive is it to make fertilizers in Brazil? If it had competitiveness, the industry would”, he stated.

The CNA coordinator also said that, even if there are favorable conditions, the industry would need time to structure the factories and start national production of fertilizers. Therefore, she says that this is a problem that should not be resolved this year.

national competitiveness

According to the executive director of abag (Brazilian Agribusiness Association), Eduardo Daher, the development of Brazilian industry was hampered by the lack of national competitiveness. “It is not because of ill will, but because of a lack of competitiveness, that Brazil has closed plants, especially in the case of nitrogen, all of them belonged to Petrobras, and thus the import of urea increases, not only from Russia, but from other countries. ”

The executive director of Sinprifert, Bernardo Silva, cites the Brazil cost as a structural factor that burdens the national production of fertilizers, making imports more attractive for agribusiness.

The costs include the logistical infrastructure for the distribution of inputs and the high price of natural gas – a raw material for the production of nitrogen fertilizers, such as urea. According to Silva, gas reaches producers for US$ 12 per million BTU, when the ideal would be US$ 5 per million BTU.

“We have a tax environment that exempts and subsidizes imports. So 0% import tax, PIS/Cofins, ICMS, among other taxes, which favor the competitiveness of products [importados]while in Brazil we are burdened”, he declares.

In 2021, Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) ended the differentiated treatment for imported fertilizers, exempt from charging since 1997. “It was from 1997 onwards that there was an explosion of imports when the government began to adopt measures that aimed only at tax relief on imported, while there was no work to promote our competitiveness and investments in the country.”, says Silva.

The ICMS will be equalized for the different operations in 2025, when 4% will be charged for products imported and produced in Brazil. However, shortly after the launch of the National Fertilizer Plan, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) declared that he could zero import taxes again in view of the effects of the war in Ukraine on the market.

“He is using the same meds that got us into the problem to try to cure the problem, which seems totally incoherent.”, says the director of Sinprifert.

For Daher, the departure proposed by Guedes can help momentarily. “But in the medium and long term, if you leave it wide open, no one will ever invest in Brazil in the production of raw material for fertilizers. You have to gradually go back to imposing some protection so that there is investment in national production”, he says.

imports

Given this scenario, Brazilian imports of fertilizers have more than doubled in the last 10 years. In 2021, Brazil imported 41.5 million tons, valued at US$ 15.1 billion. The volume was 119% higher than that recorded in 2012, when Brazil imported 18.9 million tons.

Most of the fertilizer, however, came from Russia. The country supplied 9.3 million tons of the product to Brazil in 2021 – 3 million tons more than the 2nd largest supplier, China. Therefore, fertilizer imports fell by 8% at the beginning of 2022 in the face of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Prices have already doubled in the face of fears that the confrontation will reduce the global supply of fertilizers.