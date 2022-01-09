Home page world

From: Luisa Billmayer

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently examining the vaccine from the French manufacturer Valeva. Another step towards approval.

Amsterdam – Vaccinations are considered to be a very important tool in successfully combating the corona pandemic. The approved vaccines protect against severe disease with very good certainty. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently examining the “VLA2001” vaccine from the French manufacturer Valneva, as the authority once again showed on Twitter on Wednesday, December 22nd. According to its own information, the authority began on December 2, 2021.

Corona vaccine: EMA checks “VLA2001” from Valneva

Because preliminary laboratory studies were positive, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA started testing the vaccine. “These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that are directed against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease,” it says in one EMA letter from the beginning of December.

The examination of the vaccine is a first step towards approval, but how long it will take before the vaccine can actually be vaccinated is still unclear. The EMA writes on its website that the responsible committee will review the data from clinical studies as soon as they are available. “The EMA cannot give exact times, as this depends on when the developers submit the necessary data for the review by the CHMP,” it said.

EMA: This is how the “dead vaccine” Valneva is supposed to work

The EMA also describes how the vaccine should work. “The vaccine contains inactivated (killed) SARS-CoV-2, which cannot cause the disease. VLA2001 also contains two adjuvants, ie substances that strengthen the immune response to the vaccine, ”writes the authority. “When a person receives the vaccine, their immune system recognizes the inactivated virus as foreign and makes antibodies against it. If the vaccinated person later comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system recognizes the virus and is ready to fight it off. “

A syringe is held in front of the word “Vaccination”. © Friso Gentsch / dpa / symbol image

Unlike the vaccines Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, which were used for the first time, the Valneva vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine, but a so-called “dead vaccine”. The vaccine owes its name to the killed viruses described above that are contained in it. Before the introduction of the mRNA vaccines, the “dead vaccines” were considered to be classic vaccines.

Valneva boss advises against waiting for “dead vaccine”

Some people are said to be waiting for their corona immunization for vaccines that are based on other technologies such as the vaccines available up to now: for example “VLA2001”. But the Valneva boss thinks little of this attitude. “I do not advise anyone to wait for our vaccine,” said Thomas Lingelbach, managing director of the biotechnology company Valneva, the news magazine mirror. “That would be ethically unacceptable.” He is currently recommending vaccines from other manufacturers to relatives and friends. He himself recently had himself boosted with the mRNA product from Biontech. (lb / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA