The pandemic does not give truce in Brazil, which the systematic increase in deaths and infections in recent months has placed as the world’s epicenter. Exceed 3,000 kills per day. Among the many causes of the extremely serious situation, one distinguishes Brazil from the rest of the countries: the inaction of the Government led by President Jair Bolsonaro and its promotion of ineffective cures, which has caused preventable deaths and aggravated the epidemic to the point of bringing hospitals to the collapse, according to a study published in Science and the NGO Doctors Without Borders. The Senate of Brazil has just approved a commission of inquiry.

The Senate will investigate Bolsonaro while Brazil registers more than 3,000 daily deaths from covid The big cities of Brazil register more deaths than births due to the pandemic

“The lack of political will in Brazil is unacceptable,” said Meinie Nicolai, the general director of MSF, who has teams working on the health crisis both in Brazil and in other countries, at a press conference this Thursday. MSF puts thousands of deaths caused by official inaction. “P.1 alone does not explain the current situation in Brazil,” he said in reference to the so-called Brazilian variant of the virus, which is much more contagious than the classic strain and is widespread in Brazil. Nicolai then compared the Brazilian situation with South Africa. “P.1 has also appeared there and they have many fewer vaccinated, but the coordinated effort of the authorities has achieved that they have fewer cases,” he detailed. The difference between the two countries is enormous. Members of the BRICS have a similar population, but Brazil accumulates more than 13 million infections while South Africa has six times less, according to Our World in Data.

The health NGO accuses the authorities of “having left the doctors to their fate on the front line.” Hospitals in most parts of the country are overcrowded and health personnel improvise ICUs as best they can. And there are still doctors who are prescribing ineffective drugs that the federal government enthusiastically promoted and that are causing serious havoc and even deaths.

Brazil continues on an upward curve, beating one (negative) record after another as the epidemic subsides in many other countries. In January, a study by the University of São Paulo, published first by this newspaper, accused Bolsonaro of leading “an institutional strategy to spread the virus.” Other accusations don’t go that far. But they are increasingly more and more explicit those who point directly to the Bolsonaro Government for its responsibility in the accelerated spread of the virus.

“The response (of the federal government) (to the virus) has been a dangerous combination of inaction and negligence, including the promotion of chloroquine as a treatment despite the lack of scientific evidence,” as described Wednesday on Science the team led by the researcher Brazilian Marcia Castro, from the Harvard University School of Public Health. They maintain that “no narrative alone explains the spread of the virus” in Brazil, but they expressly cite the influence of politicization on the degree of adherence to the basic recommendations.

Brazil’s size and inequality have also contributed to the spread of the virus, that regional connections were not cut at peaks and that local authorities imposed and relaxed restrictions on its air. All this gave wings to the coronavirus.

The United Kingdom and the United States, led at the beginning of the crisis by deniers like Bolsonaro, set the course right. The first, when Boris Johnson returned to power after almost dying from the covid. The second, when Donald Trump lost the elections.

Brazil was the first country where, in the name of freedom, there were demonstrations against the restrictions. More than 350,000 dead later, protests are still taking place against the lockdowns as the president insists that “hunger kills more than the virus.” Brazilian scientists and doctors have insisted for months that without strict confinement of 3-4 weeks it is impossible to stop transmission.

MSF demands from the Bolsonaro government, which is going for its fourth Minister of Health, a coordinated and national management plan, clear guidelines, an information campaign to promote basic measures of proven effectiveness (mask, keep your distance and wash your hands) and a comprehensive test plan to detect new cases and isolate them.

The government is focused on getting vaccines despite the WHO insisting that only vaccines will not stop the emergency.

MSF maintains that, without an immediate change of course by the federal government, the catastrophe will continue to worsen: “Transmission will accelerate, with which there will be more seriously ill patients, more pressure on hospitals and more deaths.”

Bolsonaro began by trivializing the epidemic as “a flu,” he declared that “one had to die of something” and, to his compatriots frightened by the death records, he blurted out a month ago: “Stop complaining and whining.” Only public complaints from the economic class convinced him of the need to promote vaccination. And it was those same demands that created the environment for the Supreme Court to order the Senate to open a commission of inquiry that has not yet started. Parliamentarians showed much more speed to pass a law that allows employers to import vaccines on their own for their families and employees. The only requirement is that they donate half to public health.

