A rare slip by Max Verstappen has resulted in a surprising result in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix. The Dutchman was unable to keep his Red Bull within the lines of the circuit in his fastest lap, meaning he had to settle for ‘only’ P6 on the grid towards the main track. Charles Leclerc took pole position.

