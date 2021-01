Cooked during the rainy season, beetles are a popular traditional snack.

During the rainy season in Mhondoro, southern Africa, the countryside is lush and the soils are rich in beetle larvae. Earnmore Chikavaza uses her free time to collect and cook insects. In this part of Zimbabwe, eating insects is a real pleasure, and beetles a delicious confection.

10 photos of Jekesai Njikizana taken in December 2020 illustrate this point.