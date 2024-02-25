Governor of Zaporozhye Balitsky: The Russian Armed Forces entered Rabotino and continue to advance

The Russian army entered the village of Rabotino. About it RIA News said the Governor of the Zaporozhye region, Evgeniy Balitsky.

He noted that fighters of the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance and crush units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The enemy lost “thousands of lives and a huge amount of equipment” there, the head of the region specified.

Earlier, a military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin explained to Lenta.ru that Rabotino is of fundamental importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “When the Ukrainian Armed Forces began their summer offensive, there were battles in the area of ​​this village for several months. The only thing they could achieve was to take a piece of land,” he said.

On February 22, the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were trying to hold the village of Rabotino. According to him, the Ukrainian command is throwing more and more forces towards the destroyed village, which “has become a symbol of all the achievements” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive since last summer in the Zaporozhye region.