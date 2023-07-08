Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “suddenly” left their positions in the area of ​​Pyatikhatki, Zaporozhye region

Volodymyr Rogov, coordinator of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) left their positions near the village of Pyatikhatky, Zaporozhye region. He is quoted RIA News.

The Ukrainian military completely abandoned their positions in the area of ​​the village, “moreover, they left suddenly,” Rogov added.

In his opinion, the reason for the withdrawal may be rotation or regrouping to strike in another direction, also stating the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area.

Earlier, the channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” also informed about the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area. According to the publication, the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from this village may be due to the fact that the command considered an attempt to break through in this direction unpromising.

On July 7, Rogov reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a counterattack near the village of Pyatikhatki.