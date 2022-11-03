Rogov: a terrorist attack, which Kyiv had been preparing since spring, was prevented at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

At the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a terrorist attack was prevented, the organizer of which was Kyiv. About it RIA News said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

He said that a cache with explosives, which was planted in February-March, was found on the territory of the ZNPP. The explosion was supposed to be carried out by an employee of the station recruited by the SBU.

Rogov clarified that the heating main was chosen as the target, which connects the nuclear power plant with the station’s satellite town Energodar. In the event of its destruction, the population of the city would be left without heat in winter.

On November 2, the Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian troops continue to shell the ZNPP and nearby territories. According to the agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired nine shells at the district of the thermal power plant in Energodar and the territory adjacent to the station.

On October 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the transfer of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to the ownership of Russia. On October 14, Zaporozhye NPP switched to work according to Russian standards.