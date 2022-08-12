Member of the administration of Zaporozhye Rogov rejected the US call to demilitarize the zone around the ZNPP

Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, rejected the US initiative to create a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In an interview RIA News he called such a call a provocation.

“This is an unacceptable idea. We regard it as a provocation. What can be a demilitarized zone if you are constantly being shot at anyway?” he said.

Rogov assured that as soon as Russia withdraws its troops from the station, the Ukrainian military will immediately go there, “hang out their flag and continue to engage in shelling.” “Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities openly talk about this, calling such actions “crowding out tactics,” he recalled.

According to him, the only defense of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from the numerous missile strikes inflicted by the Ukrainian side is the Russian army and air defense system.

Earlier, the US State Department said it supported the creation of a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant amid fighting over the facility between Russian and Ukrainian forces. The representative of the department called the conduct of hostilities near nuclear power plants “dangerous and irresponsible.”