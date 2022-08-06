In the Zaporozhye region, the air defense grouping is being strengthened after the shelling of the territory of the nuclear power plant by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was announced on August 6 by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the region.

“The air defense group is being strengthened”, – TASS quotes him as saying.

The territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, was shelled by the Ukrainian military the day before. The first attack took place around 15:00 local time (coincides with Moscow time).

According to the local authorities, at that moment the company was just undergoing a change of workers. A few hours later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again struck at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

This time the shells hit the industrial site of the station. In total, 20 152-mm shells were fired at the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP.

The administration of the city of Energodar reported that the fire opened by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP damaged the pipelines and technical premises of the station.

In addition, the shelling led to damage to the urban infrastructure of Energodar and a partial blackout of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. It was reported that electricity and water supply were partially absent, part of the equipment of power unit No. 3 was de-energized at the nuclear power plant, the generated power of power unit No. 4 was reduced.

