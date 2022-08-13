The authorities of Zaporozhye reported that Ukrainian troops are shelling Energodar and the nuclear power plant

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are again shelling the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP). This was announced on Saturday, August 13, by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region. Telegram.

According to him, explosions are heard in the village. “Arrivals in the area of ​​the coast of the Dnieper and Zaporizhzhya NPP,” the official said.

Earlier, Sergey Mukhametov, a senior lecturer in the Department of Oceanology of the Faculty of Geography of Moscow State University, revealed the consequences of a possible radiation leak at the Zaporozhye NPP. He allowed an accident “more serious than Chernobyl” and stressed that in case of a leak, they would have to resort to blocking the North Crimean Canal.

In turn, Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Ukraine was deliberately attacking the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which provides electricity to the station.