Rogov: Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for the second stage of the counter-offensive in Zaporozhye in the coming days

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region are preparing to attempt the second stage of a large-scale counteroffensive. This was reported RIA News Vladimir Rogov, head of the Zaporizhzhya public movement “We are together with Russia”.

According to him, the second stage of the Ukrainian operation can begin at any moment from day to day. “Now they are trying to confuse our intelligence, so along the entire line of contact on the Zaporozhye front, they are constantly maneuvering and transferring troops,” he said. Rogov explained that this was done in order to hide the whereabouts of the main fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the social movement suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could concentrate the main blow for a breakthrough on any of the sectors of the front from the Vasilyevsky direction to the Vremevsky ledge.

Earlier, Russian troops stopped an attempted counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to a source in the command of the group of troops “South”, the enemy launched more than 300 fighters into the attack, supported by six tanks and 10 armored vehicles from the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade.