Rogov said that discontent and rebellion against the Zelensky regime is brewing in the city of Zaporozhye

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that discontent and rebellion against the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is growing in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye. His words lead RIA News.

Rogov noted that the Ukrainian leader, along with his entourage, had already “lost the battle for the souls and minds of the Cossacks.”

“The Cossacks negatively perceive everything that Zelensky does and says and are waiting for a speedy release,” he explained.

According to Rogov, the city’s territorial defense is also becoming more and more disobedient, with clashes with Ukrainian militants taking place.

Earlier, Rogov said that Ukrainian special services were conducting mass raids in Zaporozhye to find people who support Russia. “People have been asking why the war started back in 2014. These people have all been detained and declared agents of the Kremlin,” he said.