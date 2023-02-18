Balitsky: there are 600 fighters in the Sudoplatov battalion, among them Turks, Serbs and Scandinavians

600 people joined the volunteer battalion named after Pavel Sudoplatov in the Zaporozhye region, among them Serbs, Turks and Scandinavians. This was stated by the Acting Governor of the region Evgeny Balitsky, reports RIA News.

According to him, the first assault company of 144 fighters was sent to the first line, the second company with the same number is currently being trained in mine-sapper business. Two more companies are undergoing combat coordination.

Foreign citizens make up 12-15 percent of the total number of battalion soldiers.

On February 2, it was reported that Turkish volunteers arrived in the Zaporozhye region and are undergoing combat training in the Sudoplatov battalion to take part in a special military operation (SVO). One of them, with the call sign Kuzon, said that he had served in the army in his homeland, but had not previously participated in armed conflicts. Another Turkish volunteer with the call sign Laz noted the similarity of the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Sudoplatov Battalion was created in September on the initiative of Balitsky.